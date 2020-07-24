Home Top Stories Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Storyline...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Storyline !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Crash Landing On You Season two: “Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean show led by Lee Jeong-Hyo. The first season aired from December 14, 2019, to February 16, 2020, on tvN in South Korea and globally on Netflix.

The series proved to be a hit, saying it to have all of the ingredients that a viewer might wish for during these lockdowns. It also became the third highest-rated South Korean drama in cable television history.

Crash Landing has a requirement, not only as well. But, there’s been no confirmation from the series’ creators regarding its renewal. But because the story is left in the center of affairs, we can get a sequel soon.

Crash Landing On You Season 2

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date

Season two of this drama is not greenlit yet. But there have been speculations that the K-drama is going to have a sequel.

The coronavirus crisis has restricted the shooting schedules even though season two is on the table. Virtually all of the television and movie projects postponed until the problem gets under management.

We could expect it to come sometime in 2021 if in near season 2 has renewed. So we will need to give time to give us updates to the creators since the period has just been finished. Until then, we South Korean drama fans need to have patience.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Cast

Most of the original cast members will return to depict their functions. The cast includes —

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok
Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri
Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon
Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung
Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji
Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok
Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon
Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan
Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Storyline

As of now, season 2’s likely plot is not known. The storyline is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. Also, some other place or the trailer isn’t revealed about the same.

The plot of the show is the love between two people and all about their travel. One is a successful businesswoman in South Korea, while the other is a former military officer from North Korea. We’ll see more about the obstacles they face and how they cross them.

Rekha yadav

