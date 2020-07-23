Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Anyone could vouch for it that Crash Landing is one of the most famous web series. Lee Jung-Hyo makes this intimate drama. Dragon Studio makes crash Landing. This romantic drama narrates the story of a South Korean woman who in North Korea finds herself by accident during a natural disaster. There she met with a captain of an elite police force.

Season 1 of Crash Landing You was started premiering last year in December. And also the debuting season with a total of 16 episodes, concluded in February. Undoubtedly, a huge success has been attained by this series with only one season. It’s the third most-watched show from the history of cable TV.

Garnering accolades Crash Landing, You have also won many prestigious awards. Fans have started speculating about the potential upcoming season of the drama. Here are some of the newest updates which you should know.

Has Crush Landing On You Been Renewed For Season 2?

Viewers are currently asking for more of the romantic drama. But will they get it? It has been over five weeks to the end of Season 1. Till now, no upgrades have come from the creators of the web series. Usually, Netflix renews a thriving series for another year after a month or 2 of its introduction. It seems that it isn’t currently happening in the event of Crash Landing On You.

Has Netflix Cancelled The Series For Season 2?

In the absence of any official upgrade of the renewal of the series, many people have begun speculating that the creators might have canceled Crash Landing On You for Season 2. This speculation has not yet been confirmed officially. So it’s possible that in forthcoming Netflix would renew this drama for Season 2.