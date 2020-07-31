Home Top Stories Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Crash Landing On You is an exciting south Korean television show. Directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo, this series had a season. The series premiered on tvN and it came out on Netflix. The time obtained a lot of comments and evaluations from all the fans and had good reviews. This show is from the South Korean cable television history. We won’t see it here.

When can we see the new season?

The information is that the manufacturers not renew the show yet. The previous season ended only in February 2020. On a fracture, everything has been put by the epidemic after that. This might be the reason for its delay in the renewal announcement.

The fans and viewers are currently expecting the string to be renewed, taking into consideration the appreciation along with the rating it has got. The production team will get back to us with more information.

Who will be on it?

The 4 main cast members will return for the new year. This Means That We’ll have Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon, Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hook, and Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan. Aside from this, we will additionally have Yoon Ji-min, Bang Eun-jin, Kyung-up, Choi Dae-hoon, Lim Chul-soo, Jung Ae-RI, Yoo Su-bin, Jang Hye-jin, and so on.

We may have a lot of special appearances and other new faces, taking into consideration the series. We do not know anything about this, since the series hasn’t been restored yet.

What can we expect?

Ri Jeong-hook and Yoon Se-ri are the characters in the series. We will have the ability to view them fight issues and obstacles through to be there for each other, despite the geographic space.

This story is going to be a rather play and we will know more once the show is renewed. We might have a preview and posts shortly. Let’s wait and see what happens.

