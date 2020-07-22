Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

The South Korean tv series, “Crash landing you,” obtained a lot of positive comments after the release of its season ONE. Directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo, it comprises Seo Ji-Hye, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-Hyun, and Hyun Bin.

It revolves around the story of two fans, Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyuk, a member of the North Korean elite in Addition to a priest working in the North Korean Special Police Force.

It was aired on Netflix, and the Korean tv station called tvN, to February 16, 2020, from December 14, 2019. Season 2 has been in demand ever. “Crash landing on you” has what that an idealistic Korean drama show could provide.

It expresses two stars’ journey crossed lovers overcoming and navigating the hurdles and finally falling in love.

Updates for the season 2 of “crash landing on you”.

There are speculations that this Korean drama would have two, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The majority of its audience wants it to be replicated that way, while others would like to see their story be continued on display and is content with its happy ending.

As per reports, the situation in Korea has restricted the shooting program,

Luckily, if there is a renewal, on account of the situation of coronavirus, regrettably, it takes a longer time to get the official message.

Netflix’s Crash Landing On You season 2 cast?

From season one, we can expect all our primary cast in Season 2, making a comeback.

The storyline for season 2?

Season 1 subsides with a happy end of Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se-Riresiding in mountains of the swiss alps. But will the dispute between North and South Korea and Hyuk’s military role further play with the antagonist? We can anticipate their love like they always have, fight, and to continue the odds.

I cannot wait to understand what the screenwriter Park Ji Eun, of this beautiful show, has in store for us. Stay tuned to get the most recent updates!