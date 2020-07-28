Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020’s best ten most-watched collections of all Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin already stole countless hearts across the globe. Now they are passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season two.

Many fans of Crash Landing on You do not understand that they have already got a beautiful podium for signing the petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season two. One fan has launched this petition to Netflix and tvN on Change.org.

Global viewers highly lauded the performances of both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You. Variety Magazine as one called the series of’The Finest Shows on Netflix.’ Time Magazine also ranked it on Netflix among the dramas.

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, including string fans, are passionately waiting to understand when Crash Landing on You Season 2 will hit on the small screens. The creators are set to commence work.

You may be amazed to understand that Son Ye-jin’s personality was theorized to be pregnant through the last couple of minutes of Crash Landing on You. Those who know about it are expressing their thankfulness into some behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16.

The series finale of Crash Landing on You saw the lovers Ri Jeong-hook (by Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) saw the lovers reunite in Switzerland and live happily ever afterward. Even though the possibility of their wedding and having children weren’t hinted in the finale. Still, some snaps from episode 16 theorized they got married, and Son Ye-jin’s character got pregnant with his kid.

“I believe this [the photos leading to speculations around Yoon Se-ri’s pregnancy] is something which came about because viewers have a lot of interest from the drama. It is nonsense,” a representative of Crash Landing on You said while debunking the concept, Soompi reported.

