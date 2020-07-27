Home Top Stories Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And know...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020’s best ten most-watched lists of all Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin already stole countless hearts across the World. Now they are passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season two.

Enthusiasts of Crash Landing on You do not know for signing the petition in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2 that they have already got a podium. One fan has launched this request to Netflix and tvN on Change.org.

The performances of both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at Crash Landing on You were highly jaded by international audiences. Variety Magazine as one called the series of’The Best Reveals on Netflix’. Time Magazine also rated it among the dramas.

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin including string fans are passionately waiting to know when Crash Landing on You Season 2 will strike the small screens. The founders are set to start work.

You may be amazed to understand that Son Ye-jin’s personality was supposed to be pregnant during Crash Landing on Your last few moments. Those who know about it are currently expressing their thankfulness snaps from episode 16.

The series finale of Crash Landing You watched the lovers Ri Jeong-hook (by Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) watched the lovers reunite in Switzerland and live happily ever afterwards. However, the possibility of their wedding and having kids were not hinted from the finale. Nevertheless, a few snaps from incident 16 theorized they got married, and Son Ye-jin’s character got pregnant with his kid.

“I think this [the photos leading to speculations around Yoon Se-ri’s pregnancy] is something which came about simply because audiences have a lot of interest from the play. It is crap,” a representative of Crash Landing on You stated while debunking the concept, Soompi reported.

