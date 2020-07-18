Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Anyone could vouch for it Crash Landing is one of the most famous Korean net set of all time. This drama is created by Lee Jung-Hyo. Dragon Studio On You creates crash Landing. This intimate drama narrates the story of a South Korean woman who by an injury through a natural catastrophe finds herself. There she met with a priest of an elite police force.

Season 1 of Crash Landing You was launched premiering last season in December. This year, and the debuting period with a total of 16 episodes, concluded in February. Undoubtedly, this series has attained massive success. It’s the third series in the history of cable TV.

Garnering accolades Crash Landing You have won many awards. Now fans have begun speculating about the forthcoming season of the drama. Here are some of the newest updates that you should know.

Has Crush Landing On You Been Renewed For Season 2?

Viewers are currently asking for more of the romantic play. But will they get it? It’s been over five weeks to the end of Season 1. However, till now no updates have come in this web series’ creators. Normally, Netflix renews a series for another season after a month or 2 of its debut. It appears it is not occurring in the case of Crash Landing On You.

Has Netflix Cancelled The Series For Season 2?

In the absence of any official upgrade of this renewal of this series, many individuals have begun speculating that the founders may have canceled Crash Landing On You for Season 2. This speculation hasn’t yet been confirmed officially. So it’s possible that in forthcoming months, Netflix would renew this romantic drama for Season 2.