Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Crash Landing is a south Korean tv show. Directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo, this show had a very successful season 1. The show premiered on tvN, and it came out on Netflix. The first season got many comments and ratings from all the fans and had excellent reviews. This series is the third high-rated from the cable television history. We will not see more about season 2 here.

When can we see the new season?

The info is that the manufacturers not renew the show. The season ended in February 2020. On a break, everything has been put by the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic, following that. This could be the reason for the delay in the renewal announcement.

The fans and viewers are currently expecting the series to be revived, considering the score along with the appreciation it has got. The manufacturing team will get back to us with more information.

Who will be on it?

The four primary cast members will return for the new season. This means that we will have Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon, Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hook, and Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan. Besides this, we will also have Yoon Ji-min, Bang Eun-jin, Kyung-up, Choi Dae-hoon, Lim Chul-soo, Jung Ae-RI, and Yoo Su-bin, Jang Hye-jin, and so on.

We may have plenty of looks that are unique and new faces, thinking about the show. We don’t know anything. We are considering that the series hasn’t been renewed yet.

What can we expect?

Ri Jeong-hook and Yoon Se-ri will be the main characters in the show. We will be able to view them struggle through obstacles and problems for each other, despite the geographical distance.

This story is going to be a romantic play that is rather well-tailored, and we’ll know. We might have a preview and posts soon. Let’s wait and see what happens.

