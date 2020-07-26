Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

Crash Landing You emerged as 2020’s top 10 most-watched collection of Netflix dramas. The South Korean show starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin already yielded millions of hearts across the World. Now they’re passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season two.

Many fans of Crash Landing on You do not know that they have already got a beautiful podium for signing the petition to renew Crash Landing. One fan has launched this petition to Netflix and tvN on Change.org.

The performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You were highly jaded by global viewers. Variety Magazine, as one named the show of’The Best International Reveals on Netflix.’ Time Magazine also ranked it among the best Korean dramas.

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, including string enthusiasts, are waiting to understand when Crash Landing on You Season two will strike on the small screens. The founders are all set to commence work.

You may be amazed to understand that the character of Son Ye-jin was previously theorized to be pregnant during Crash Landing on Your last few minutes. Those who are aware of it are expressing their thankfulness snaps from episode 16.

The series finale of Crash Landing You watched the lovers Ri Jeong-hook (by Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) saw the lovers reunite in Switzerland and live happily ever afterward. Even though the possibility of the wedding and having kids weren’t hinted in the finale, a few behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16 theorized that they got married and Son Ye-jin’s personality got pregnant with his kid.

“I believe this [the photos resulting in speculations about Yoon Se-ri’s maternity ] is something which came about because viewers have a great deal of interest from the play. It’s nonsense,” a representative of Crash Landing You said while debunking the concept, Soompi reported.