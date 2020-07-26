Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing On You Season 2- Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
Crash Landing On You Season 2- Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More.

By- Vinay yadav
Crash Landing You Season 2: “Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean Show Lee Jeong-Hyo leads that. The first season was aired to February 16, 2020, from December 14, 2019, on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix.

The show proved to be a hit, saying it possessed all of the components a viewer might wish for during these lockdowns. Additionally, it became the third South Korean play in cable television history.

Crash Landing includes a requirement, not just too. There’s been no confirmation from the series’ creators regarding its renewal. But because the Story is left in the center of events, we could most likely get a movie.

On You Season 2 so here.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date

Season 2 of this drama is not greenlit. But there have been speculations that are certain the K-drama is going to have a sequel.

Though season 2 is on the desk, the programs have been limited by the coronavirus catastrophe. Almost all of the television and film projects postponed until the problem gets under management.

We could expect it to come in 2021 if two have revived. Since the Season has been finished, so we will need to provide time to provide upgrades to us to the founders. Until then, Korean play fans will need to have patience.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Cast

Most of the cast members will return to depict their characters. The cast includes —

  • Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok
  • Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se-ri
  • Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon
  • Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung
  • Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye because Do Hye-Ji
  • Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok
  • Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon
  • Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan
  • Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Storyline

As of this moment, Season 2’s plot isn’t known. The storyline is kept to prevent rumors and speculations. Additionally, the preview or some other post is not disclosed regarding the same.

The plot of the show is, most importantly, about their travel and love between two individuals. While another is a former military officer from North Korea, one is a businesswoman in South Korea. We’ll see more about the barriers they face and the way they cross them.

