Crash Landing On You Season 2: All you need to know, Release Date, Cast, Plot.

By- Akanksha
“Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean series that is directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo.

The first season aired from December 14, 2019, to February 16, 2020, on tvN in South Korea and worldwide on Netflix.

The series was hit, making it the third most-viewed series and also became the third highest-rated South Korean drama in cable television history.

Plot

It is a romantic drama and Journey of love between two people.

One is a successful businesswoman from South Korea, while the other is a former army officer from North Korea.

This inter-country love story grabs the attention of the viewers.

Though in season 2, we expect to see more about the obstacles they face and how they cross them, the aftermath of a love story.

Cast

There will be no such changes in the cast, the original cast members will be returning in season 2 to portray their respective roles.

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok, Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seeing-Joon, Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung, Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji, Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok, Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon, Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan, Nam Kyung-eup as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Release Date

Fans are eagerly waiting for season 2.

The viewers of this series are not only in South Korea but over the globe.

There is no official announcement made regarding the renewal or release of the season 2; we only can expect it to release in 2021, due to whole global pandemic situation.

For more updates, keep reading.

