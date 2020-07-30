Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Netflix is running high on Japanese content at the moment. With more and more anime added to this listing every day, it doesn’t stop there. A couple of animes have seen live-action versions recently, and all of them have run efficiently. To continue this trend, the live series version of Cowboy Bepop is underway.

Release Date

Originally announced as falling in 2020, the series is not happening by itself as productions around the world have suffered delays on account of the quarantine, also Bebop went though its very own eight-ish month dip after celebrity John Cho suffered a knee injury while filming and had to recuperate. The wonderful news is, in early July the authorities of New Zealand — among the few countries to declare itself completely or almost COVID-free — allowed boundary exemptions into some number of the Cowboy Bebop team (along with seven additional productions, by way of instance, Avatar sequels and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series), meaning that they were allowed to fly and quarantine themselves for two weeks before restarting production around the series. Optimistically, we’re probably looking at a premiere date sometime in 2021.

Cast

In 2019, John Cho (Star Trek, Harold, and Kumar) was announced as ultra-cool bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, and all of us were worried about some other embarrassingly whitewashed anime adaptation (thinking about you, Death Notice ) breathed a sigh of relief. Not only that, Jet Black, Spike’s ex-cop partner, will probably be played Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage), and Faye Valentine, a late addition to the team with a callous character, will be played with Daniella Pineda (Jurassic Globe: Fallen Kingdom). Alex Hassell (The Boys) will do Vicious, the Syndicate’s best hitman, and Spike’s nemesis.

Weirdo hacker Radical Ed, whom the Bebop picks up a couple of episodes into the first show, and cute super-corgi puppy Ein need to be cast. Hopefully, a statement regarding them is arriving soon.

Plot

The narrative details for Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 will exhibit rocky planets and moons in the solar system that’s fully habituated by humans. But here just earth gets unhabituated due to the injury with the hyperspace! The Inter solar system governments legalize the bounty hunters to suppress the rising offenses. These Bounty hunters are called Cowboys.

Trailer

Presently, there’s no such trailer unveiled for Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 yet! We’ll be sure you let you know after the trailer collapse in for the sequence.