Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Shucks, howdy! Netflix, its finger maniacally pressing on the”live-action adaptation” button, has announced it’s working on a version of one of the most popular, influential, and beloved anime series: Cowboy Bebop. The jazz-infused space western chronicles the adventures of effortlessly cool bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his eclectic team as they leapfrog through the cosmos, pursuing outlaws and running into trouble with the villainous Syndicate.

Release Date

Originally announced as falling in 2020, the show is not happening by itself as productions around the world have endured delays due to the quarantine, also Bebop went though its very own eight-ish month pause after celebrity John Cho suffered a knee injury while filming and needed to recuperate. The fantastic news is, in early July the authorities of New Zealand — among the few countries to announce itself completely or nearly COVID-free — allowed border exemptions to a number of the Cowboy Bebop team (along with seven other productions, for example, Avatar sequels and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series), meaning that they had been permitted to fly and quarantine themselves for two weeks before restarting production around the series. Optimistically, we are probably looking at a premiere date sometime in 2021.

Cast

In 2019, John Cho (Star Trek, Harold, and Kumar) has been announced as ultra-cool bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, and all of us were worried about another embarrassingly whitewashed anime adaptation (considering you, Death Notice ) breathed a sigh of relief. Not just that, Jet Black, Spike’s ex-cop partner, will be played with Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage), and Faye Valentine, a late addition to the crew with a ruthless personality, will be played with Daniella Pineda (Jurassic Globe: Fallen Kingdom). Alex Hassell (The Boys) will perform Vicious, the Syndicate’s best hitman, and Spike’s nemesis.

Weirdo hacker Radical Ed, whom the Bebop picks up a couple of episodes to the first series, and cute super-corgi puppy Ein have to be cast. Hopefully, a statement about them is arriving shortly.

Plot

The storyline details for Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 will display rocky planets and moons in the solar system that’s fully habituated by humans. However, here just ground gets unhabituated due to the harm with the hyperspace! The Inter solar system authorities legalize the bounty hunters to curb the rising crimes. All these Bounty hunters are called Cowboys.

Trailer

Currently, there’s no such trailer unveiled for Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 yet! We’ll be certain you let you know as soon as the trailer collapse in for the series.