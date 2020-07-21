Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Netflix has added various animes to its list to draw in more fans. Now they’ve started to create live-action variations of some of them. As of this moment, two famous animes have been embraced, namely Death Note and King’s Avatar. The two have worked nicely, and now there appears to be a third from the list.

Release Date

The production of the show began long before the pandemic and has improved significantly. The star entertainer of the show John Cho met with an accident on place, and so the series was briefly halted.

Together with the corona pandemic still infecting thousands worldwide, it is not clear when productions will begin again. So, we can’t expect the launch date to be announced anytime soon. Nonetheless, it is speculated to be published sometime during Spring 2021 or later.

Cast

Cowboy Bebop has done a fantastic casting according to the figures. John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Alex Hassell as Vicious, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Elena Satine as Julia, and Mustafa Shakir as jet Black are several demonstrated casts that’ll present in the series.

Plot

The story is set in the far future in which people have innovative technology in their palms. They can now travel across the solar system inhabiting many planets. The storyline is set in the year 2071, 50 years following a tragedy that makes earth uninhabitable.

Where there are people, there are always wrongdoings. So, there exists an interplanetary force that protects citizens from criminals around the solar system. Out of the Cattle rustlers, we visit a lot of cowboys that fight crime and carry on experiences in a variety of planets and moons. We can anticipate the plot to go hand-in-hand together with the anime.

Trailer

So far, there’s no trailer for the live-action series. As the productions are on stop, there’s very little which can be commented on if we can anticipate you. All we can do is wait for the corona pandemic to finish as productions can start only then.