Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Info

Netflix is running high on Japanese content right now. With an increasing number of anime added to the list every single day, it doesn’t stop there. A few animes have seen live-action versions lately, and all of them have run efficiently. To continue this trend, the dwell series version of Cowboy Bepop is penalized.

In 2017, after nearly 18 years in the original airing of Cowboy Bebop, it had been announced an American live-action adaptation of this series was at the making. Netflix announced that the series, Cowboy Bebop live-action season one would be aired on its streaming platform.

Release Date

The anime has been aired way back in the 1990s and was a massive hit with its varied plot and cartoon. The latest live-action variant was confirmed and is in the manufacturing stage right now. But so far, there’s not any information on the exact release date.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, virtually all series and films have seen a block in production. This is also true with Cowboy Bepop. To increase the delay, one of the leads had met with an accident and can’t continue.

Plot

From the first anime television show, humanity has left earth, and it has formed civilizations in the moon, spread throughout the solar system. From the solar system, we’ve”cowboys” protecting the civilization from offenders, dangerous offenders, and other evils. Here come from the bounty hunters, who are part of the cowboys, a crew traveling inside their spaceship named Bebop, who struggle and protect the taxpayers.

The live-action version of the show is expected to follow the same plot, and at the same time will try to escape from their pasts. The crew includes Spike Siegal, Jet Black, Faye, Edward Wong, and Ein.

Cast

Info on the members of the cast is still minimal, and not much is shown by the founders. Although the situation is tight-lipped, we all know a few names that are certain to be part. Spike Spiegel, Alex Hassell, Danielle Pineda, Mustafa Shakir are some of those. To learn more, we all can do is wait to get a teaser or trailer.

