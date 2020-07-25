Home TV Series Netflix Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Anand mohan
Cowboy Bebop is an impending Netflix Original live-action sci-fi show based on the manga of the same name by writer Hajime Yatate. Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil) is set to direct the series with twelve writers on board to help create the story, most notably Thor Ragnorok author Christopher L. Yost is on board. Yost also functions as an executive producer on the series. Tomorrow Studios is supporting the Netflix version.

The manga surfaced in September of 1997 in Monthly Asuka Fantasy DX and conducted until June 1998. A second manga series started a month afterward and ran for a further few volumes and finish in February 2000.

Cowboy Bebop’s fame skyrocketed, and anime adaptation soon followed after the very first manga run. Both the manga and anime rose to critical acclaim, becoming among the most popular franchises of the late 90s. The heritage of Cowboy Bebop is still felt today as the series is still for many, one of the best anime ever made.

Release Date

Our previous prediction was a launch date in Q2 2020. The launch date for Cowboy Bebop will be pushed back with a significant amount after John Cho’s injury in place.

Having a delay to production that will last of seven weeks, this pushes the release date back a significant amount. If we’re lucky we will see Cowboy Bebop fall in the Summer or Fall of 2021.

Cast

Spike Spiegel will be played with John Cho (as seen in Star Trek & Harold & Kumar)
Vicious will probably be played by Alex Hassell (as seen at Cold Mountain & 2 Down)
Faye Valentine played by Danielle Pineda (seen in Jurassic World and The Vampire Diaries
Jet Black will probably be played with Mustafa Shakir (seen in Luke Cage and Quarry)

Plot

Roughly fifty years before, Earth had been left uninhabitable after a collision with a hyperspace gateway. Amidst the increase of a growing crime rate throughout the solar system, the Inter Solar System Police legalize bounty hunters. Called”Cowboys” they chase criminals across the solar system and bring them to justice.

Chasing down these offenders are the crew of the spaceship Bebop. The amnesiac con-artist Faye Valentine, Edward Wong the eccentric hacking woman and finally Ein the genetically engineered adorable Welsh Corgi with human-like intelligence.

Anand mohan

