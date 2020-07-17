Home TV Series Netflix Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All...
TV SeriesNetflix

Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details

By- Shubhojeet Paul
Get ready for the exciting series on the list as Netflix has decided to bring a few new series for the viewers, one of which is Cowboy Bebop Live Action. Let us know more about the upcoming new series as such the release date, cast, and the plot for the show.

RELEASE DATE

The first season was supposed to be released with ten episodes. But sadly the onset injury of John Cho delayed the dates. However, to date, no further announcement has been made on the release date of the show.

CAST

In terms of cast members for Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1, we will get to see John Cho play as the lead role of Spike Spiegel.

With him, we will also see Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious, Elena Satine as Julia to make an appearance for the new movie.

PLOT

The plot seems strange as it shows all planets, and also the moons to be occupied for the living of humans as the earth is considered unfavorable for the same after an accident with the hyperspace. There also includes crimes in the solar system for which special forces for the Inter Solar System are appointed. They legalize the bounty hunters. These hunters are called Cowboys.

It would be interesting to see such a plot and the amazing series is expected to continue its journey with further seasons for the same.

Shubhojeet Paul

