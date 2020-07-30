Covid 19 Loss of smell or Anosmia

- Advertisement -

Loss of smell, or anosmia, is among the earliest and most frequently reported symptoms of COVID-19.

Surprisingly, sensory nerves involved in smell aren’t one of the susceptible cell types.

Temporary loss of smell, or anosmia, is your top neurological symptom and among the earliest and most commonly reported signs of COVID-19.

Studies suggest it predicts the disorder than other well-known symptoms like fever and cough,

But also the underlying mechanisms for loss of odor in patients with COVID-19 are unclear.

Now, an global team of researchers led by neuroscientists at Harvard Medical School has identified the olfactory cell types most vulnerable to infection by SARS-CoV-2the virus that causes COVID-19.

The findings suggest that disease of nonneuronal cell types might be responsible for anosmia from COVID-19 patients and also help inform attempts to comprehend the development of the disease improved.

This suggests that in most situations, SARS-CoV-2 infection is unlikely to damage olfactory neural circuits and lead to persistent anosmia indefinitely,

Datta added, a condition that is related to a variety of psychological and social health problems, particularly depression and nervousness.

The vast majority of COVID-19 patients experience some amount of anosmia, most often temporary, based on emerging data.

Analyses of digital health records imply that COVID-19 patients are 27 times more likely to have odor loss but are just around 2.2 to 2.6 times more likely to have a fever,

cough or respiratory problem, compared to patients with no COVID-19.

Some studies have hinted that anosmia in COVID-19 differs from anosmia due to other viral ailments, including by other coronaviruses.

For example, COVID-19 patients typically recover their sense of smell more than weeks — much quicker than the weeks it can take to recover from anosmia caused by a subset of viral diseases known to harm olfactory sensory neurons directly.

Besides, many germs cause temporary loss of odor by activating upper respiratory problems such as the stuffy nose.

Some COVID-19 sufferers, however, experience anosmia with no nasal obstruction. Smell loss clue

Together, these data suggest that COVID-19-related anosmia may arise from a temporary loss of function of supporting cells in the olfactory epithelium, which causes changes to olfactory sensory nerves, the authors said.

“We don’t fully understand what those changes are yet, however,” Datta said. ”

The findings also offer intriguing clues into COVID-19-associated neurological issues.

The observations are consistent with hypotheses that SARS-CoV-2 doesn’t directly infect neurons but might instead interfere with brain function by changing vascular cells from the nervous system, the writers said.

This requires further research to verify, they addedAnosmia seems like a curious phenomenon,

but it could be catastrophic for the tiny percentage of people in whom it is persistent,” Datta said.

“It can have serious psychological effects and may be a significant public health issue if we have an increasing population with permanent loss of smell.

