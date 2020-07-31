Home Corona COVID-19 denier spent 100 days on life support before a risky procedure...
Corona

COVID-19 denier spent 100 days on life support before a risky procedure saved him

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -
  • Coronavirus treatment options are still limited since there’s no vaccine available.

COVID-19 deniers are among the worst and most unexpected side-effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

People who don’t believe the virus is real refuse to take steps to protect themselves against infection, putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.

One denier from Texas spread the illness to his entire family recently, costing at least one relative her life.

It’s often too late that they realize the illness is real and can lead to death.

And it’s usually only after contracting the virus themselves.

  • The man spent 100 days on machines before getting access to the life-saving transplant procedure.

One such man spent 100 days on ventilation machines before getting a life-saving double lung transplant,

the kind of radical treatment that’s not available to all severe COVID-19 patients.

Before the whole ordeal, he thought the virus was a hoax and refused to wear a mask.

Now he wants the world to know his story.

Also Read:   U.S. Buys The World’s Supply Of Breakthrough Coronavirus

A series of reports this week profiled the intervention and her recovery,

and we learned that Mayra Ramirez is a paralegal who worked from home in the first months of the pandemic.

She protected herself as much as possible but ended up in the hospital on a ventilator.

“I’m pretty sure that if I had been at another center, they would have just ended care and let me die,”

she said in an interview.

  • A team of doctors from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago performed double lung transplants on patients
Also Read:   It Was Already Generally Known That Men Are Faring Worse Than Women In The Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Ankit Bharat performed the surgery that saved her life,

and it wasn’t long until other patients sought similar treatments.

That’s the case with 62-year-old Brian Kuhns, who underwent transplant surgery on July 5th after spending 100 days on life support machines.

“Before COVID-19, Brian was a pretty healthy guy who loved music, cars, and making people laugh.

But he also thought COVID-19 was a hoax.

I assure you; Brian’s tune has now changed. COVID-19 is not a hoax.

Also Read:   CDC is Now Suggesting That Americans Keep Their Pets at Least Six Feet Away From Other Pets

It almost killed my husband.”

Brian Kuhns chimed in as well.

“Everything happened so quickly.

One minute I’m running my business, and the next minute I’m spending 100 days on a life support machine,” he said.

“I’m extremely grateful for the care team at my original hospital who put me on ECMO, and I can’t thank the lung transplant team at Northwestern Medicine enough.

Without them, I know I wouldn’t be here today.

If my story can teach you one thing, it’s that COVID-19 isn’t a joke.

Please take this seriously.”

Not everyone will be as lucky as Ramirez and Kuhns when it comes to this type of radical treatment.

Patients who qualify for lung transplants will have to wait for matching donors, and then they’ll be on therapies that ensure the body doesn’t reject their new lungs for their entire lives.

What’s more, patients who take COVID-19 seriously and protect themselves could still end up catching a severe case, but coronavirus deniers like Kuhns may end up taking the resources and treatments they so desperately need.

Also Read:   COVID-19 Will Not Affect On Cells By This Common Drug

Kuhns quite literally might have cost another person his or her life by being so foolish and reckless.

Also Read:   A Fantastic News Delivered By Anthony Fauci About COVID-19 Vaccines

Bharat explained to The New York Times the delicacy of the procedure.

Waiting too long to recommend a transplant might ruin the chances of a patient to get the surgery, as other complications can appear.

On the other hand, recovery is still possible in some patients and doctors should not recommend transplants too early.

There’s also the matter of medical insurance to consider, as some companies might not want to cover the surgery or pay associates expenses.

Rather than running the risk of going down this road, you should consider doing everything in your power to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Keep your distance from others, wear a face mask whenever you’re outside your home, and keep washing your hands often.

COVID-19 is real, and it can spread to anyone with terrifying ease.

- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

Milky Way galaxy,Astronomers found a lot

In News Pooja Das -
Astronomers found a lot of early stars displaced by our galaxy. The scientists believe the stars are all that remains of an early system which...
Read more

World War Z 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Recent Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The book of the same name inspires world War. The film is a great hit of the time and grossed $540. Fans are anticipating...
Read more

The Outsider Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Review Here

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The show is loosely based on the releasing of the same name by Stephen King. The series premiered with ten episodes on January 12,...
Read more

Delta Airlines, such as most each air carrier today

Education Nitu Jha -
Delta Airlines, such as most each air carrier today.
Also Read:   The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to infect across the united states
has a requirement that passengers must wear a face mask at all times during their travel. Delta...
Read more

Hunters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Should You Know As A Fan?

Amazon Prime Badshah Dhiraj -
The first season of Hunters divided critics and fans alike. That should come as no surprise for those fans given how Amazon's series encounters...
Read more

Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Check Now!!

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Roberts has only confirmed the sixth season of Outlander will happen during the American War of Independence and Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona...
Read more

Purell hand sanitizer refills are extremely popular at this time

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
Purell hand sanitizer refills are extremely popular at this time among our subscribers. and Suave hand sanitizer is a close second as it's priced much...
Read more

“The Good Place Season 5”: Will “Kristen Bell” return to the upcoming season? Read to know about the plot, cast and everything you need...

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Life after death is a matter that examined and has been believed for ages. Whether you chose to believe in hell and heaven, is...
Read more

She Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Other Details Here

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
She Season 2, this show is an Indian crime drama series which is written and created by Imtiaz Ali and along with him Divya...
Read more

New Oppo Watch – with SD3100 chipset

In News Pooja Das -
This month, Oppo Germany Printed the specs of the Global Oppo Watch, however today we're getting a suitable announcement. The international Oppo Watch may...
Read more
© World Top Trend