Coronavirus vaccines are not the only new COVID-19 medication in advanced testing.

Coronavirus vaccines

Different kinds of medication that may have a substantial effect on the pandemic will also be nearing the closing phases of human experimentation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said monoclonal antibody drugs, that may aggravate the virus and provide temporary immunity to stop diseases, may be ready by early fall.

The infectious disease expert did not name some brands, but several drugmakers are analyzing such medications.

It’s not just book coronavirus vaccine candidates that are in advanced phases of human trials at this time,

and it’s not just COVID-19 vaccines which could be ready for emergency use prior to the close of the year.

We’ve often talked about a new type of medication that could work nicely against the new virus.

In addition to that, this type of drug technology can be applied to some other infectious diseases to offer vaccine-like protection,

though it wouldn’t be long-term immunity just like you get together with vaccines.

The best part is that Dr. Anthony Fauci is convinced this new kind of coronavirus drug could be available as soon as this coming fall.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has not expressed his optimism regarding specific therapies that can work for COVID-19.

He had been the person who disclosed that remdesivir could decrease healing time.

He commended Moderna’s vaccine results that showed the drug could generate the required neutralizing antibodies to prevent a disease.

In addition, he stated more than once that if everything goes well, the initial COVID-19 vaccines could be available in late 2020 or early 2021.

His newest comments concerned monoclonal antibodies and have been created during a meeting using Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

We detailed several of those drugs in testing at this time, including one which obtained $450 million in funding from the US government.

We also told you that some of the breakthrough drugs may be accessible even before vaccines, and Fauci seems to confirm that notion.

Monoclonal antibody drugs are synthetic drugs based on animal or human antibodies that could block the spike protein on the exterior

of the virus from hooking up to ACE receptors on human cells in the lung and other organs.

This is the crucial process the virus should infiltrate the battery and take over its high chemical plant

It is inside cells the virus makes tens of thousands of copies of itself, which then infects other cells.

The bigger the viral load, the more likely a patient will be to develop symptoms and complications, particularly if the immune system fails to take action.

Many men and women may survive the disease by themselves. However, not all patients are going to be able to mount a strong immune response.

The goal of vaccines is to educate the body to combat a COVID-19 disease and create circulating antibodies that could neutralize the virus when it enters the body.

That’s where monoclonal antibody medications come in.

They would come to aid the immune system in coronavirus patients, lending them potent antibodies that could block the virus.

A patient could recover quicker and prevent complications as a result.

Monoclonal antibodies would also offer vaccine-like protection for people who aren’t infecte,

but the immunity will disappear once the circulating antibodies are eliminate from the system.

Unlike vaccines, monoclonal antibody drugs do not teach the immune system to mass-produce new antibodies on demand.

Fauci described monoclonal medication as”precise bullets” a Bloomberg.

“What we need are medications that, when given early, can prevent an asymptomatic person from requiring hospitalization

or radically diminish the time they’re symptomatic,” Fauci explained.

The physician said that he expects results in the clinical trial on monoclonal antibodies by late summer or early autumn

without seeing any particular companies working on them. These trials are conducte in many stages, just like vaccine study.

Drugmakers have suits lined up to test the efficacy of the monoclonal drugs on present COVID-19 patients

and see whether they could offer temporary immunity to patients who have yet to be infected.