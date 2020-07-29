- Advertisement -

Here’s a coronavirus update that will have broad effects across the US in the days and weeks to come — involving.

as it will, more, reliable evidence that face masks seem to offer a solid defense against the coronavirus.

coronavirus update

A few weeks back, two hairstylists in Missouri began noticing symptoms of the virus.

and got them tested.

They proceeded to then cut almost 140 peoples’ hair before getting their positive evaluation results.

Despite possibly exposing all those clients to the virus.

nobody ended up contracting it.

Officials are convinced it is because everyone, employees and clients alike.

was sporting a face mask.

Between waiting for test results to check whether or not.

they had the virus (turns outthey did).

the girls continued to function and saw 139 clients.

— seemingly exposing them all to the ailment that has now led in over 3.4 million infections in the US and over 136,000 deaths.

That’s according to the most recent information from Johns Hopkins University about the terrible toll of this unrelenting virus.

This incident has been held up, also.

as a cautionary tale of what happens when a state or locality reopens too fast.

Indeed, BGR has released several posts detailing situations similar to this one.

in which one or two infected men and women become super-spreaders.

accountable for a host of ailments.

In one such scenario, one asymptomatic carrier rode an elevator.

and then 70 people came back with the virus.

Fortunately, however, the problem in Missouri.

— involving the infected hair stylists working at a series called Great Clips.

— includes a happy ending we would all do well to be aware of.

employees and clients alike, was sporting a face mask

According to news reports on Tuesday.

evaluation results have returned everyone who got their hair cut one of these two stylists.

Remarkably, not one customer tested positive for the virus.

even despite being exposed and near the infected stylists.

How can this be? The US Centers for Disease Control.

and Prevention has built a totally new recommendation.

— which policymakers across the US should think about universal face mask requirements.

— about what occurred at this Missouri salon.

The CDC’s just-released analysis is branded;

“Absence of Apparent Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from Two Stylists .

After Exposure at a Hair Salon using a Universal Face Covering Policy.”

The premise is that it was mainly the result of everyone in the store, clients.

and employees alike, all wearing masks.

“The result appears to be among the clearest real-life examples of the ability of masks.

to slow the spread of this novel coronavirus,”

The Washington Post noted about the incident.

With the potential for presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission,

widespread adoption of policies requiring face caps in public settings should be considered.

to decrease the effect and size of waves of COVID-19,” that the CDC’s study states.

“I believe we’re very clear today,” Redfield said. “Now’s the time to wear a mask”