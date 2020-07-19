coronavirus update have broad ramifications across the US

- Advertisement -

Following is a coronavirus update that will likely have broad ramifications across the US in the days and weeks to come involving,.

as it will, even more, reliable proof that face masks seem to supply a strong defence against the coronavirus.

A few months ago, two hairstylists in Missouri start noticing symptoms of the virus and got them test.

They proceeded to then cut nearly 140 peoples’ hair before getting back their positive test results.

Despite possibly exposing all those clients to the virus, no one ended it up.

Officials are convinced it’s because everyone, employees and clients alike, has been wearing a mask.

A number of you may recall the story from a couple of months ago

when states were beginning to attempt and figure out how to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic,

of a Missouri hair salon where two hairstylists began growing symptoms of COVID-19.

Between waiting for test results to check whether or not they had the virus (ends up they did),

the girls continued to work and watched 139 clients.

seemingly exposing them all to the illness that is currently resulted in more than 3.4 million infections in the US and more than 136,000 deaths.

That’s according to the most recent information from Johns Hopkins University about the terrible cost of the unrelenting virus.

This incident held up, too, as a cautionary tale of what happens when a country or neighborhood reopens too quickly.

Really, BGR has published several articles detailing scenarios like this one, in which one or two infected people become super-spreaders, accountable for a plethora of infections. In one such scenario, one noodle carrier rode an elevator, and then 70 people came down with the virus.

Luckily, however, the situation in Missouri — between the infected hair stylists working in a series named Great Clips — has a happy ending that we would all do well to take note of.

According to news reports on Tuesday, test results have come back on everybody who got their hair cut by one of both of these stylists.

Remarkably, not one customer tested positive for the virus, despite being vulnerable and close to the infected stylists.

How can this be?

The assumption is that it was primarily the consequence of everybody in the store, customers and employees alike, all of wearing face masks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has built a totally new recommendation

that policymakers across the united states should think about worldwide face mask requirements — about what occurred at this Missouri salon.

The CDC’s just-released analysis is branded;”Absence of Apparent Transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

from Two Stylists After Exposure at a Hair Salon with a Universal Face Covering Policy.”

With the potential for presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission widespread adoption of policies requiring face coverings.

in public settings should be consider to decrease the impact and size of additional waves of COVID-19,” a new study says.

“I believe we are very clear today,” Redfield said. “Now is the time to wear a mask.