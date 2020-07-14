- Advertisement -

Coronavirus update for the US lasted the gloomy drumbeat of negative news, with case documents continuing to be broken in the US thanks to states like Florida.

Coronavirus

One reason the coronavirus response in the US has been so lackluster is that the absence of uniformity in the technology used by health departments and labs which generate evaluations.

The results can be transmitted by fax, sometimes , or in some other manner that makes a bottleneck.

If you had to, you might easily choose among several iconic pictures as being closely linke to the US response to the coronavirus pandemic thus much —

anything from scenes of new york hospital staff dressed in what look to be hazmat suits dealing with overcrowded facilities

at the early days of the pandemic to audiences of partygoers and protestors who refuse to socially

distance and are in relation to wearing face masks to protect themselves against the virus.

You might also add another picture to this list of memorable scenes,

but which many individuals may not be conscious of. Picture a facsimile machine —

I understand, that even uses them ,

but go with it — that’s spraying webpages globally,like a scene out of a movie or a sitcom.

That image that mental snapshot can help partly explain why the US is doing such a terrible job with its reply to the coronavirus pandemic

as countries around the country continue to place scary new records concerning coronavirus cases.

And Florida alone now responsible for more examples of the virus than most other countries. Based on

The New York Times

that out-of-control facsimile system situation happened at the Harris County Public Health department in Houston —

where, by the way, the coronavirus picture is so grim that a crisis alert went outside to everyone in the town on Monday urging them to remain at home so as not to contract or spread the virus.

Among the labs the county’s health department was working with lately sent back a stack of evaluation results… by facsimile, which led to a small mess for the department.

Dr. Umair Shah is the executive director of the health department in the county which encompasses Houston,

which has listed over 40,000 instances of this coronavirus. Shah told the NYT physicians occasionally attempt to fax results to his number.

All that adds a needless delay when test results are deliver where they will need to proceed,

and the county health department will help correct policy accordingly. Nevertheless, it is not just that,

and it’s not only Houston’s county health department coping with this. In accordance with The Times,

this really is occurring around the county because of”a reporting strategy.

Some test results arrive via data feeds that are smooth. However, others come by phone, email, physical mail, or facsimile,

a tech kept as it evolves with electronic privacy standards for health information.

“These reports often arrive in duplicate, visit the incorrect health department,

or are lacking crucial information such as an individual’s phone number or speech.”

The nature of the pandemic means the infrastructure about testing for the disorder

in the US has had to ramp up since March, however, it is easier said than done.

The huge majority of laboratory test results were sent out to public health departments digitally in regular intervals.

However, the coronavirus pandemic being as enormous as it is, now clinics and all kinds of other companies have joined the testing fray,

rather than all them needed a strong digital ecosystem set up,

which explains the reason why test outcomes are being deliver in many different forms around the nation, creating a kind of bottleneck.

Bottom line: In Dr. Shah’s words, this means”the data is moving slower than the disorder ” Some thing to be mindful of as other sockets,

and we continue tracking and reporting on the disease (speaking of which, it is possible to catch up on our prior coronavirus coverage here).