A brand new coronavirus stimulus package with a second round of stimulus checks has yet to be passed by Congress, but the Senate has suggested that more aid is coming by August.

Congress is on recess from July 3rd to July 20th and will return for 15 days before shooting over a month off through August.

If more stimulus checks aren’t accepted by August 7th, we are going to be waiting until at least September 10th earlier we get any additional aid from the authorities.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the United States, it seems unlikely that we’ll be able to restart the market any time soon. Over 56,000 new COVID-19 instances were reported Thursday alone. Also, the hospitalization rate is starting to catch up with all the infection rate. Several states have to roll back reopenings and enforce safety measures that are new as daily cases continue to spike. With millions of Americans out of work and no end in sight, Congress has to be contemplating another stimulus package that is a coronavirus.

The House passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act within a month ago, which might have included an extra $1,200 direct payment, expanded unemployment benefits, also provided aid for local and state governments, but the Senate won’t budge. However, there’s a chance you might get your second stimulation check if both chambers of Congress can get on the same page.

Since Zack Friedman explains for Forbes, the odds are that the next round of stimulus checks — providing it’s accepted — could start rolling out as early as August. Congress is on recess on July 3rd and will not be back in session until July 20th, as he explains. Nothing was passed on your bank accounts before July 21st or before they left, which means you won’t be getting anything in the mail. When members of Congress return, they be until August 7th, at which point the next recess will begin in Washington. That gives them to approve help.

As Politico reports, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated earlier this week that the next session will be”the perfect time to take a valuation of the economy” Missouri Senator Roy Blunt also said that”a month from now we should be in the final phases of getting that bill collectively” to”ensure we have more testing, that we continue to function on therapeutics and that we’ve got the money we need to move forward using a vaccine.”

If the Senate and the House can not figure something out before August 7th, Americans are likely to be out of luck till September 10th, which is another time the elected officials will gather. With all that in mind, and with such a number of the programs and assurances that the CARES Act provided a place to expire, it’s hard to imagine that a bill won’t be signed into law in this session. Then again, we might not be surprised by it that much.

Providing Congress does decide to send American taxpayers more payments, they’d presumably arrive as fast as the initial round. Forbes reminds us that the initial stimulation checks were sent out 17 days after Congress approved the CARES Act,” meaning that if legislation using more immediate payments is approved on August 7th, there is an excellent chance that we’ll start to see that money before the end of the month.