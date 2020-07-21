- Advertisement -

It seems like there will be a long-awaited coronavirus stimulus bill upgrade shortly.

now that congressional leaders have begun discussions over what the legislation will comprise.

Senate Republicans met with President Trump in the White House on Monday.

where he laid out several markers and crucial matters he wishes to see in any bill.

In certain ways.

that is producing the negotiations somewhat tougher.

because his requests are all over the map concerning practicality and support among Republicans.

coronavirus stimulus bill upgrade shortly

Following weeks after a slow build-up, congressional leaders and President Trump on Monday finally returned to the table to start negotiations for a new stimulation bill to attempt to blunt some of their financial impacts of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

And, wouldn’t you know it, however, the president has shown that when it comes to negotiating prowess supposedly honed over the past few years in the private industry.

Trump likes to go into the fray with all the subtlety of a drunken belly flop.

The president on Monday laid down markers for that which he believes a new coronavirus stimulation bill ought to include.

and not only were they over the map (such as a cut funding for coronavirus testing along with a temporary payroll tax cut).

but this scattershot approach also may end up hurting the chances for the addition of something countless Americans are distressed for New stimulus checks.

At least two things the president is insisting on are making the discussions harder than they need to be, according to news reports of a meeting Monday in the White House between Trump and Senate Republicans.

They comprise Trump pressing for another stimulus bill to incorporate a payroll tax cut along with the partial or total reduction of funds for coronavirus testing.

To be clear, the government wants both — and lots of other priorities.

reduction of funds for coronavirus testing

making it less likely the government will get what it wants in the finished version of a bundle.

“I think once a person has a check-up his hands, x number of dollars will be $1,200 or $1,000, I don’t know,” Grassley said.

“But I believe that is likely to do more economic good than if we dribble out $30 every pay check.

Because people will detect and take some action as a result.

So I hope all of this has been done regarding the economic requirement. Likewise, senators such as Lamar Alexander of Tennessee believe any reduction in funding for coronavirus testing is a poor idea.

“My opinion is, we ought to do anything we will need to do to ensure we have sufficient tests,” said Alexander, who is also the chairman of the Senate Health Committee.

coronavirus testing is a poor idea

“All streets to open college, opening, going back to work, child care, direct through testing” The stakes for any package emerges undoubtedly could not be much higher.

Similarly, the pandemic itself continues to rage

using the most recent statistics from Johns Hopkins University showing that over 3.8 million coronavirus infections have been identified thus far in the US, along with more than 140,000 deaths.