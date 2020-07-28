- Advertisement -

A brand new coronavirus stimulus bill has been unveiled from the Republican-controlled Senate.

which includes, among other things, financing for further stimulus checks.

Those late direct payments are anticipated to begin being sent out to most Americans in August.

Other elements of the initial stimulus bill comprise a contentious slashing of the expanded federal unemployment aid.

and funding for greater Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Kentucky Republican and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered something of an understatement in remarks on the Senate floor Monday.

(“The American people need more aid”) by introducing the GOP’s new $1 trillion coronavirus relief invoice .

Unveiled since the HEALS Act — that stands for Health, Economic Assistance,” Liability Protection.

and Schools — that really is actually the newest stimulus bill whose debut was pretty much a foregone conclusion.

with all the coronavirus pandemic still raging across the united states and taking down large swaths of the economy with it.

Not to mention throwing tens of millions of individuals out of work.

Different Republican senators gathered out facets of the new stimulus bill will comprise during floor addresses Monday night:

Funding for further stimulus checks for Americans, as an example.

a new round of the Paycheck Protection Program loans intended to help modest businesses stay alive during the pandemic.

Both of those items will definitely be welcome news to many Americans, though the bill is not without controversy.

On both of those points: The concept is for this bill to fund new stimulus checks of $1,200 for most Americans.

in what’s going to be a”round two” of the first wave of stimulus checks which got underway back at the end of March/early April — when the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has only arrive.

About the PPP extension, meanwhile, the strategy there is to provide funding in support of giving companies that have lost 50 percent or more of their revenue another PPP forgivable loan (that is meant for small businesses, defined as those with 300 employees or less).

1 big sticking point which will make it hard for GOP Senate leaders to negotiate a deal with their Democrat counterparts in the Senate.

let alone reconcile a final Senate version with what the Democrat-led House of Representatives wants to do.

is how this recently unveiled”beginning point” stimulus bill envisions slashing.

the improved federal jobless aid from $600/week down to $200/week.

In terms of if that new bill will become law, meanwhile.

and when you have a brand new stimulus check in your bank accounts.

it is probably safe to assume a minumum of one month. McConnell’s ambition is to get this bill finalize from the Senate within the next two to three weeks, at which point negotiations would begin at the House of Representatives.

“Much like in March with all the CARES Act,” McConnell said,”Senate Republicans have authored another daring frame to help our state.

So now we want our Democratic colleagues to reprise their part as well”.

and to”rediscover the sense of urgency which obtained the CARES Act across the end line.”