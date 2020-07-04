Coronavirus Safety Tips This Holiday Weekend

- Advertisement -

Americans will soon be out in droves that July 4th weekend, with many planning to gather at beaches, parks, and barbecues.

While the coronavirus lockdown is over in several locations, it’s more significant than ever to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The coronavirus is still spreading rapidly across several nations.

With the July 4th holiday upon us, tens of thousands of Americans will soon be out observing this weekend with friends and family at beaches, parks, and barbecues. And even though we’re in the middle, the reality is that most Americans will be this weekend and are tired of being trapped in the home.

With that said, Biology professor, Erin Bromage lately talked to CNN and articulated numerous safety precautions people should keep in mind over the weekend. Especially folks are itching to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends, and now that the weather has heated up, it is more important than ever to stick to what are some simple safety guidelines.

Bromage provides advice for each one and tackles some of the July 4th actions. For example, if you have a barbecue, Bromage suggests that people can easily stick to societal bookmarking guidelines, restricting the number of guests. Additional notes that parties should be held outdoors, which is to say, don’t bring the celebration inside in case of rain.

Bromage adds that social distancing needs to be followed throughout the board, whether you are at the swimming pool, the beach, or even a fireworks show. Some of the news stories we have seen lately illustrate that a few people do need reminders to remain six feet away from other people while in public spaces, while the advice is obvious. It’s also a reminder because individuals might inadvertently revert to their old ways while at celebration-mode.

Of course, you would probably be better off avoiding areas, whether it be a beach, a pool, or even a pub.

“I get a little bit afraid there’s not a lot of moderation at the US public now,” Bromage says. “It is people getting themselves away or going out and having parties just like that they did six months ago.”

“We need moderation,” Bromage added. “Be mindful that there’s a threat out there, and when we let our guard down even for just one night, we proceed into the situation that we see in Texas, that we see in Arizona.”

More broadly, more than 30 countries at this point are currently seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. All told, the United States this week saw its tally of daily coronavirus cases that were a new take on past 55,000 for the first time. Florida alone was responsible for more than 10,000 of these new cases.

The fact is that we’re not anywhere near moving beyond the coronavirus in this country. The only good thing, at this time, is that the death toll isn’t rising together with the rapid growth in new cases. Experts attribute this to the fact that most new coronavirus cases involve younger adults likely to undergo coronavirus symptoms.