coronavirus reopening phase of the pandemic.

1 thing we’re beginning to see more of is restaurants having to close again following a spike in cases about them.

t’s partly the nature of the company, attracting crowds of folks together to eat a meal and also to sit for an extended period.

owever, we are likely to see this trend continue, particularly with the US setting a one-day record for the many coronavirus instances in one day this week.

he CEO of Olive Garden’s parent company said this week that, up to now,.

consumers aren’t staying away from the chain’s dining rooms as coronavirus cases are spiking again across the united states.

We have seen no change in our industry trends, and in the states which are beginning to spike obviously,.

we are concoronavirus reopening phase of the pandemiccerned, we are focused on this,” Darden Restaurants CEO Gene Lee told analysts Thursday on that the business’s latest quarterly earnings call.

Did you catch this? No change at a company that by and large is built around lots of people sitting down together for an extended period to eat (and speak loud, cough, and do all kinds of different items that spread germs)..

And those people are still packaging restaurants, however the growth of coronavirus cases becoming so poor at least three states may need to return to lockdowns of several kind.

If you take a look around the country, though, lots of restaurants are having to close their dining rooms.

because of spikes in area cases that are often impacting their workers.

employees tested positive for the coronavirus

In California’s San Gabriel Valley, for instance.

the bakery series Nothing Bundt Cakes closed two places in recent days after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Las Vegas, employees at several restaurants also have contracted COVID-19,.

which has required the businesses to close their doors whenever they sanitize and examine employees.

“I just felt like the ideal thing to do to maintain our staff secure.

and neighborhood safe was to return to a model in which interaction between staff and guests was impactful,.

managing partner David Cook advised a neighborhood news outlet.

Unfortunately, we’re likely to see this continue. Concerning the most recent coronavirus picture in the US.

Wednesday of the week set a record for its greatest single day of new coronavirus cases, based on NBC News.

The most recent numbers from Johns Hopkins University reveal a bit more than 2.4 million coronavirus infections.

are report in the US to date, and there have been almost 123,000 report deaths.