Now that we are completely in the coronavirus reopening period of the pandemic.

one thing we’re beginning to see more of is restaurants needing to shut following a spike in most cases about them.

It is partly the character of the company.

bringing audiences of folks together to consume a meal and to sit for an elongated period.

However, we are most likely to see this trend continue.

especially with the US setting a one-day record for the many coronavirus instances in one day .

Even the CEO of Olive Garden’s parent firm said this week , up to now.

consumers are not staying away from the series’s dining rooms even as coronavirus instances are spiking again across the US.

In the countries which are beginning to spike obviously.

we are concerned, we’re focused on it,” Darden Restaurants CEO Gene Lee told analysts Thursday about the company’s latest quarterly earnings telephone .

Did you catch this? No change at a business that by and large is constructed around lots of people sitting down together for an extended period to eat (and speak loudly, cough, and do all kinds of other things that spread germs).

And those individuals are still packaging restaurants,.

however the rise of coronavirus cases becoming so poor at least three countries may have to return to lockdowns of some type.

If you truly take a look around the country. though, lots of restaurants are unsurprisingly having to close their dining places again because of spikes in place cases which are frequently impacting their own workers.

In California’s San Gabriel Valley, as an instance, the bakery series Nothing Bundt Cakes closed two locations in recent days after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In vegas, workers at several restaurants have contracted COVID-19.

which has demanded the companies to close their doors whenever they sanitize and test employees.

Back in Houston, Texas (one of a few states where cases have been climbing again at a scary rate).

the restaurant Prego is re-closing for off-road dining and going back to some to-go model.

“I felt like the right thing to do to maintain our staff safe.

and community safe was suppose to return to model where interaction between guests and staff was impactful.” managing partner David Cook advise a neighborhood news outlet.

Unfortunately, we’re very likely to see this continue.

In terms of the latest coronavirus picture in the US.

Wednesday of the week place a listing for the greatest single day of fresh coronavirus instances, base on NBC News.

The most recent numbers from Johns Hopkins University reveal a bit more than 2.4 million coronavirus infections has report in the US to date.

and there were nearly 123,000 deaths that were report.