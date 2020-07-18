coronavirus preventive vaccines may not be available at the moment

- Advertisement -

A coronavirus cure or preventive vaccines may not be available at the moment.

but promising drugs are already being tested.

In addition to that, doctors already have several new protocols to improve COVID-19 management in acute circumstances.

Researchers believe they’ve found a frequent medication that is already utilized in several diseases might have an unanticipated property.

It may bind into the spike protein of this virus like carcinogens, and also stop it from infecting cells.

People who dismiss the danger of COVID-19 do not see that the real issue with the virus is not it kills a large number of those infected. It is that it doesn’t always respect patterns.

It’s not just the elderly who are more likely to be influenced and perish.

There are loads of exceptions with young men and women that have died after contracting the disease.

Those who claim COVID-19 is merely another kind of flu may not be aware that the new coronavirus may have side-effects that may be felt for months after the initial bout.

Additionally, the novel coronavirus can infect everybody inside a population.

whereas the influenza does not have the identical power.

To put it differently, the COVID-19 problem is so acute because we don’t have an effective remedy that will work straight away.

If this were the case, COVID-19 would be a lot more manageable. Fewer people would perish, and those infected may recover faster.

Researchers are already studying several promising vaccines and new drugs that can prevent the infection and heal the disease.

But another team believes a conventional medication that we have right now can obstruct the virus when it enters the body.

We’ve often discussed vaccines and monoclonal antibody medications .

Nevertheless, the monoclonal antibodies would work on patients that are currently affected.

Vaccines would stop illness in healthy people.

Both medication would also offer protection against disease, but vaccines have the upper hand in this competition, as they’d deliver longer-lasting immunity.

This brings us into a medication a few people might be familiar with. Heparin is a blood thinner that prevents the coagulation of blood within vessels.

Months ago, researchers discovered that COVID-19 triggers blood clots, resulting in breathing problems, heart attacks, and strokes.

That’s why anticoagulants are employed in COVID-19 treatment.

But researchers in the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute found that heparin can bind into the spike protein SARS-CoV-2 as neutralizing antibodies would.

Once the spike protein is neutralize.

the virus would be able to hook up to cells.

By blocking this handshake between the spike protein and ACE receptors in the surface of individual cells, heparin would prevent the virus from replicating, a process that happens in the cell.

“This approach could be an early intervention to reduce the infection among people who have tested positive but are not yet suffering symptoms.

But we see this as part of a larger antiviral strategy,” lead author and a professor of chemistry and chemical biology in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Robert Linhardt.

“Finally, we want a vaccine, however there are many techniques to combat a virus.

and as we’ve seen with HIV, with the ideal blend of treatments, we can control the disease until a vaccine is located.”

extremely tight binding” to the virus

Jonathan Dordick, a biological and chemical engineering professor in the same institute that worked on the same study, states that heparin offers an”outstanding, extremely tight binding” to the virus.

“It’s hundreds of thousands of times tighter than a normal antibody-antigen. Once it binds, it is not likely to come off.”

The team tested three versions of heparin, such as a non-anticoagulant low molecular edition.

They used computational modeling to ascertain the specific sites where the drug will bind to the virus.

All the experiments indicate that heparin would function as a decoy.

More work will be necessary to demonstrate the effectiveness and safety of heparin remedies.

Clinical trials on human patients are also require before heparin may be utilise in the way suggest by the Rensselaer scientists.

Still, the discovery is exciting and you to watch.