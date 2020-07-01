coronavirus pandemic, some airlines have stopped offering first-class seating options to travelers.

- Advertisement -

some airlines have stopped offering first-class seating options to travelers.



The move comes as many airlines are starting to shift to smaller planes in reaction to a drastic reduction in air travel.

Airlines may not fiscally recover from the coronavirus until 2022, some experts say.

The airline industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.

With good reason, traveling is most likely one of the last things people want to do these days.

And while traveling by plane — in and of itself is a lot safer than you may imagine,

going to a heavily foot-traffick airport is not a wise move in the middle of a global pandemic.

Airlines, meanwhile, have been attempting to adapt to aviation in the era of COVID-19.

offering first-class seating options for passengers.

There are a few reasons behind this tactic.

To this point, a friend of mine recently flew from Denver to Boston and said that the airplane was at about 20% capacity at the most.

In other words, there’s not even much of a requirement to procure a ticket that is first-class when many flights are vacant.

What’s more, The Points Guy notes that many airlines with international paths have been”been shifting out of double-

decker jumbo jets like the 747 and A380 to more and smaller fuel-efficient aircraft with less distance onboard to justify offering it”

That said, the airlines that are no longer offering first-class seating options include El Al,

Etihad, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, and Qatar Airways.

Regarding the general financial impact the coronavirus is getting on airlines, the Wall Street Journal recently .

nternational first course was beginning to go extinct in recent years.

The sudden drop in demand because of the pandemic is certainly not helping.

While there’s a good opportunity, Qantas will not fly airplanes with first-class cottages again.

Hopefully, Etihad, Lufthansa, and Singapore temporarily block the booths because they don’t know which aircraft they will function in the forthcoming months.

They're likely trying to avoid selling seats they can not deliver on.

the Wall Street Journal recently reported the industry at large might lose up to $84 billion in earnings this year.