Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world

By- Ritu Verma
Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 16 million confirmed cases in 188 countries. Almost 650,000 people have lost their lives.

Where are coronavirus cases and deaths still rising?

The virus, which results in the respiratory infection Covid-19, was initially detected at the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It then spread quickly across the world in the first months of 2020, reaching over 15 million confirmed cases by the next half of July.

North America has witnessed a resurgence of diseases lately, mostly driven by new outbreaks in the US.

Latin America has become the epicentre of the pandemic(coronavirus). Brazil is the worst-hit in the region up to now, with over 85,000 deaths.

WHO emergencies expert, Mike Ryan, has stated that-

although the amount of Covid-19 instances is no longer rising exponentially in Brazil, the country was”still very much in the center of the struggle.”

The nation saw its worst week of the pandemic a week after a record 319,653 contracted the virus, and 7,677 folks died.

Colombia, which has seen more than 8,000 deaths, extended its nationwide lockdown after illnesses hastened in several cities.

In Asia, India has seen almost 1.5 million instances. And several states re-imposed partial lockdowns only weeks after a yearlong nationally lockdown was finished.

On Monday, the country declared a record number of new cases, with almost 50,000 supported cases in 24 hours.

South Africa and Egypt have observed the biggest outbreaks up to now in Africa.

But testing prices are reported to be extremely low in some areas of the continent.

Which could be distorting official estimates of just how far the virus has spread.

A report from the South African Medical Research Council indicates that country’s death toll might be greater than reported.

Are any states seeing a’second wave’ of cases?

Previous pandemics have unfolded in”waves” of infections, with new outbreaks recurring after the initial peak subsides.

Health experts believe Covid-19 may follow a similar pattern. But there is no firm agreement about what precisely represents another wave.

Even though a variety of countries have seen a rise in infections after appearing to have the virus under control,

they might nevertheless be in the first stages of the outbreak(spread). And increasing cases may sometimes be down to increased testing.

Spain has witnessed a surge in new instances – coverage over 900 on Friday.

In response, the north-eastern region of Catalonia has declared the closure of clubs and late-night bars.

The UK has announced a new ban whatsoever, but essential travel to the nation – and visitors returning to the UK from Spain will need to quarantine for 14 days.

There’s also been a second growth in cases in Israel since constraints were at ease in the end of May.

On Monday, Australia recorded its biggest daily spike, with more than 530 new instances in Victoria state.

The surge in cases is mostly in centre on the town of Melbourne. Where people have been advised to wear masks when out in public.

The government has stated that a campaign to promote travel within the country and help boost the market will not include Tokyo

Ritu Verma

Also Read:   Lysol Disinfectant Spray has become the most difficult thing
