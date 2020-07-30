Home Corona Coronavirus Is Affecting US The Most
CoronaIn NewsTop Stories

Coronavirus Is Affecting US The Most

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Most of the reporting and analysis focused on the places seeing an increase in coronavirus cases in the US right now covers the usual suspects — states like Florida, California, and Texas.
  • However, there’s one state that might surprise you in terms of specifically where the coronavirus outbreak is spreading the fastest, based on the average number of new cases per 100,000 people over the prior week.
  • Louisiana now has more than 2,300 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

The US-based Indian doctor behind the disputed Covid-19 data

In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, New York had the scariest coronavirus picture and quickly became the epicenter of the crisis in the US. As the Empire State gradually flattened its curve, the attention of and concern from lawmakers and public health experts quickly spread out to emerging coronavirus hotspots around the country that soon displaced New York — states like Florida, California, and Texas. In states like those, cases have spiked to frighteningly high levels. And public officials have wrestled with the right mix of mandates to impose. To get their outbreaks under control. While also dealing with growing exasperation from members of the public.

Also Read:   The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Meanwhile, all of that news coverage and attention has obscured one state. That isn’t generally mentioned in the top tier of hotspot states in the US. Even when it comes to the most severe coronavirus outbreaks.

Also Read:   Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Christmas Photo With Husband and Their Kids

That’s because of the state’s coronavirus picture when measured by the average number of cases. For every 100,000 people over the past week. In Louisiana’s case, according to the NYT data. That figure is 2,316 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 people in the state. As of the time of this writing.

For some context around why that’s the case in Louisiana, consider that just this weekend. The state hit its highest single-day record for the number of new coronavirus cases reported: 3,840. Coincidentally, on that same day, hospitals in Louisiana were the most crowded. With coronavirus patients since they’d been on May 1. According to the Louisiana Department of Health. Running out of space. Though, isn’t even the top concern of health officials.

Also Read:   Recent coronavirus vaccine research showed promising results from several drugs which are in advanced phases of clinical trials

PHYSICAL SPACE

“Physical space, we can continue to cram patients in the room,” Dr. Manley Jordan, chief medical officer at Lake Charles’ Memorial Health System, told local newspaper The Advocate. “It’s the human resource we’re worried about. It’s a matter of how long we have to run this hard, and is there more surge coming.”

WHO: COVID-19 Is About To Get Even Worse

Along these same lines, a document was leaked from the White House. That revealed Louisiana is on a list of states that federal health officials regard. As being in a coronavirus “red zone”. That’s because such states are reporting a worrisome trend of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases. Per 100,000 people over the course of a week.

Also Read:   Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Christmas Photo With Husband and Their Kids
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Nobel Prize cancelled for first time in decades
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Coronavirus Is Affecting US The Most

Corona Sweety Singh -
Most of the reporting and analysis focused on the places seeing an increase in coronavirus cases in the US right now covers the...
Read more

The New Education Policy (NEP), 2020

Education Mohini Verma -
The New Education Policy (NEP), accepted by the Cabinet, was published now. The much-awaited coverage has bought several modifications to the education system --...
Read more

Covid 19 Loss of smell or Anosmia

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Loss of smell or Anosmia Loss of smell, or anosmia, is among the earliest and most frequently reported symptoms of COVID-19. Surprisingly, sensory nerves involved in...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So far About Captain America

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Since the primary anniversary for Avengers: Endgame is coming near, our minutiae cities approximately the franchise makes it extra exciting and much less understood...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Every Details About It’s Releasing, Cast, Plot And What Is More

Entertainment Alok Chand -
After the season our minds were blown by 3 we can not wait for the season 4 to release. Castlevania is one series that...
Read more

The Enduring Legacy of Classic Baseball Movies And All Udates Cheak Here

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Being part of a favourite baseball movie in some methods is like signing onto a lifetime contract with a workforce. The actors who performed...
Read more

The OA Season 3: Does The Show’s Season 3 Gets Canceled? Check Here All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
OA is the short form of Original Angel, and it is. Brit Marling and Zal Batmangliz would be the show's creators. As of now,...
Read more

WHO: COVID-19 Is About To Get Even Worse

Corona Sweety Singh -
There might not be a coronavirus vaccine yet, but it’s incredibly important to get a flu shot this year. The influenza season will...
Read more

Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Much More

Amazon Prime Badshah Dhiraj -
Hanna season 3 has been verified following the next outing of the hit drama aired on Amazon's Prime Video earlier in July. When is Hanna...
Read more

The IIMC won’t conduct entry test for admission to PG Diploma classes

Education Mohini Verma -
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)won't conduct entry test for admission to PG Diploma classes. Instead, the whole entry will be merit-based.
Also Read:   Detective Pikachu 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot With new Update!!
Based on IIMC,...
Read more
© World Top Trend