The number of new coronavirus instances in the United States is skyrocketing.

The U.S. last Thursday saw over 55,000 new infections.

Hospitals in certain states like Texas are currently on the verge of running out of room for further patients.

doctor who’s an expert in infectious diseases explains that COVID-19 is such a massive issue in the U.S.

because Americans are ignoring the severity of the illness or they are pretending it’s not quite as risky as it is.

If you take a look at the amount of new coronavirus instances in countries such as Italy and France, it’s easy to see that the virus in those places is subsiding dramatically.

Hardly a surprise, many countries put their entire populations under strict quarantine to prevent the disease from spreading.

The USA, in contrast, took a different strategy.

When some nation — such as New York and Illinois — enacted lockdown measures and demanded non-essential companies near shop, other nations like Florida took a much more lenient approach.

Some other states like Nebraska, meanwhile, largely carried on as if the coronavirus did not even exist.

The result, sadly, is a circumstance where the number of new coronavirus instances is now skyrocketing across much of the nation.

This past Thursday, the USA saw over 55,000 new coronavirus instances in one day, a figure which eclipses the previous daily record for new infections.

So how did the U.S. get into this mess when preceding epicentres — such as Italy — have managed to put the worst behind them?

Dterr Mark Kortepean infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska, recently clarified that large Regions of the U.S.

either dismissed the risks associated with the coronavirus or proceeded on with their Everyday routine as Though the virus never existed:

The viral”enemy” and principles of viral transmission haven’t changed since then, and increases in new cases of infection are not surprising.

The states that have either ignored the issue or have experienced more aggressive re-opening timelines are now paying the price and are needing to walk back on their previous openings.

The countries in the northeast that were hammered during the first wave are becoming a bit more careful .

and seeing declining or stable numbers of cases.

Further, many people — even in states that aggressively took steps to combat the coronavirus.

— nevertheless are not wearing masks or adhering to social bookmarking procedures.