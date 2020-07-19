Home Corona coronavirus deaths be contained in the official tally
Corona

coronavirus deaths be contained in the official tally

By- Nitu Jha
If coronavirus deaths be contained in the official tally of coronavirus deaths.

if the victim only died”with” the virus, instead of”because of” it?

hat’s the question people are asking, in light of a newly revealed episode in Florida (which is now the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US).

A young man who died in a motorcycle wreck.

but that was discovered to possess coronavirus was contained at the coronavirus total.

nyone who watched HBO’s landmark series The Wire will recall the storyline involving Baltimore city cops.

and the strain they faced from the top brass to demonstrate progress in the struggle against crime — which led, inevitably, to cops”juking the stats”

You could do things like under-report offenses or arrest more people for smaller crimes.

and it makes it look as the cops are winning.

Later, Detective Pryzbylewski becomes a teacher at the Baltimore city schools and understands it is the exact same story there.

coronavirus deaths be contained in the official tally

Meanwhile, is a little the same thing happening right now, during the coronavirus pandemic, when it comes to the official departure tallies?

Maybe, particularly when you consider revelations such as this one from a local TV news station in Orlando which discovered that a man was included in the local coronavirus death numbers… even though he’d died in a bike crash.

Orange County Health Officer Dr Raul Pino was requested by Fox 35 News whether two recent coronavirus sufferers in their 20s had any underlying problems.

The station got a surprising response:”The first one did not have any. He died in a bike accident.”

Be cautious about using instances like these (and you can readily discover more) to jump to the conclusion that the coronavirus pandemic is being thus blown out of proportion.

In actual fact, the official numbers may just as quickly be undercounting the entire amount of coronavirus deaths.

The guidelines urge using information from COVID-19 testing, where possible.

but in addition permit deaths to be listed as’presumed’ or’probable’ COVID-19 according to symptoms and the best clinical judgment of the individual filling out the death certificate.”

Dr Sally Aiken, the president of the National Association of Medical Examiners.

told the outlet that the idea that these amounts are being skewed on purpose is laughable.

Medical examiners, she said, are separate entities and have beliefs which run the political gamut.

“Medical examiners and coroners are not organized enough to have a conspiracy.

 

Nitu Jha

