If coronavirus deaths are contained in the official tally of coronavirus deaths in the event, the victim only died” with” the virus, instead of”due to” it?

That’s the question people are asking, in light of a newly revealed episode in Florida (which is now the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US).

A young person who perished in a motorcycle accident but who had been found to possess coronavirus was contained at the coronavirus total.

Anyone who watched HBO's landmark series The Wire will remember the narrative between Baltimore town cops and the pressure they faced from the top brass to show progress in the fight against crime — that led, inevitably, to cops" juking the stats." You can do things such as crimes that are under-report or detain people for small offences, and it makes it look like the cops are winning. Afterwards, Detective Pryzbylewski becomes a teacher in the Baltimore city schools and understands it is the story there. Only, "juking the stats" in that case meant"teaching for the test" so that the school can enhance students' standardized test scores — never mind whether children are you know… learning.

Meanwhile, is a little the same thing happening at this time, during the coronavirus pandemic, when it comes to the official departure tallies? Maybe, particularly when you consider revelations like this one from a local TV news channel in Orlando which discovered that a man was included in the neighbourhood coronavirus death numbers… even though he had died in a bike accident.

Orange County Health Officer Dr Raul Pino was requested by Fox 35 News whether two recent coronavirus sufferers in their 20s had any underlying problems. The channel got a surprising reply: "The first one did not have any. He died in a bike crash."

Fox 35 News then asked the physician the obvious follow-up question. Okay, if he died in a motorcycle crash, then was his information annihilated from the coronavirus death?

“I don’t think so. I need to double-check,” Pino informed the station. “We’re arguing, discussing, or trying to contend with the state. Not on account of the amounts. It’s 100… it doesn’t make any difference whether it is 99. But the simple fact that the person didn’t die from COVID-19… perished in the crash. But you could argue that it might have been the COVID-19 that caused him. I don’t know the conclusion of the one.”

This is the kind of thing that’s fueling truthers and all sorts of conspiracy theorists, that use a situation like this to undercut pronouncements. See, the debate goes — they are juking the stats, adding people to the death count to earn the coronavirus seem worse than it is.

Be wary about using cases such as those (and you can quickly discover more) to jump to the end that the coronavirus pandemic is being thus blown out of proportion. In reality, the official figures may just as quickly be undercounting that the total number of coronavirus deaths.

Live Science recently addressed this issue, through an explanation which also places the bike death above to context: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued instructions for how to feature a passing to COVID-19. The guidelines advocate using information from COVID-19 testing, where possible, but also permit deaths to be listed as assumed’ or’probable’ COVID-19 based on symptoms and the very best clinical judgment of the individual filling out the death certificate.”

Dr Sally Aiken, the president at the National Association of Medical Examiners, told the socket that the thought these numbers have been skewed on goal is laughable. Medical examiners have beliefs that run the gamut and are separate entities.

“It always cracks me up,” she said. “Medical examiners and coroners are not organized enough to have a conspiracy.