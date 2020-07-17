- Advertisement -

Coronavirus cases in the united states continue to surge in many countries like Florida, Texas, and Arizona to the stage where hospitals are starting to get overwhelmed by the amount of patients.

Officials in Texas and Arizona have already started securing refrigerated trucks to temporarily store the bodies of individuals that have died of COVID-19.

The world has been fighting the novel coronavirus for well-over six months, however we’re not close to containing the disease.

Some have been in a position to manage the COVID-19 spread more efficiently than others.

and it all comes down to analyzing and contact tracing as well as a portion of the population prepared to wear face masks.

The a variety of treatment protocols discovered in the past couple of months helped decrease mortality rates even though no treatment can save everyone.

Vaccines are becoming closer and closer, and we might see the first experimental drugs get approved later this year.

However, the answer to COVID-19 has been devastating in other countries that are still dealing with a record number of cases.

The United States is a stunning example of how to not deal with an infectious illness. The past few months have proven that reopening the market is easier said than done.

Several of the countries that relaxed restrictions are now experiencing major surges in new coronavirus cases.

that they’re currently beginning to overwhelm hospitals

It’s like what happened in Italy, Spain, New York, New Jersey, and elsewhere did nothing to convince officials that this is a serious pandemic.

Matters have now gotten so bad in at least two countries that hospitals and morgues have had to resort to a very unhappy last hotel to manage the rising number of victims:

Refrigerated trucks. “In the clinic, there are just so many places to place bodies,.

Christus Santa Rosa Health System chief medical officer Ken Davis said during a media briefing in San Antonio this past week.

“We’re from space, and our funeral homes are out of distance, and we need those beds. So, whenever someone dies, we need to quickly turn that bed over.”

That is even if hospitals now have drugs and protocols which can improve the odds of survival.

Davis reported that only this weekend, 14 people died of COVID-19, in addition to other patients suffering from different diseases. He clarified there is nowhere to set the men and women who pass away.

so they are getting refrigerat trucks to the bodies until the morgues and funeral homes can pick them up,”which sounds terrible, but it is accurate.”

It’s a hard issue to talk about,” Davis stated.

It is not only San Antonio, The Texas Tribune reports. Other regions in Texas are searching for refrigerated trucks, such as Nueces, Cameron, Travis, Hidalgo, and Harris counties, and the city of Austin.

It’s among several states that have been reporting thousands of new cases each day. Arizona is just another, with over 134,500 instances and almost 2,500 deaths.

The mayor of Phoenix stated last week that the city is working to secure refrigerators.

The state has reached 90% percent capacity of hospital beds for adult intensive care patients, per Ars Technica.

Florida may not be too far off either when it comes to the demand for refrigerated trucks. The country is leading the revived COVID-19 surge in the US, having enrolled some 15,300 instances on July 12th alone.

Until June 13th, the state’s document was 2,052 new scenarios, enrolled on April 2nd. Sadly, refrigerated trucks aren’t a book solution for preserving the increasing amount of dead cells.

New York City officials had to resort to the incredibly sad solution earlier this season as the illness ravaged the city.

Dozens of these trucks were parked outside hospitals. “Every disaster has its own images, its own symbols.

For COVID-19, it may just be the fridge truck,” Ars recalls the statement of a Manhattan ER physician. “It is our overflow morgue, holding the patients we could not save.”

There’s a means for all to help reduce the spread and give hospitals time to see to the high amount of individuals who experience substantial symptoms.

Social distance as far as possible, wash your hands frequently and put on a face mask each and every time you leave your house.