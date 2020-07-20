Coronavirus cases escalate in China’s Urumqi

- Advertisement -

Numbers of confirmed coronavirus instances in China’s northwestern city of Urumqi continue to climb. With the other 17 reported Monday, bringing the total in China’s latest outbreak to 47.

Another five instances were attracted from outside the nation, according to the National Health Commission.

No new deaths reported, leaving the total at 4,634 one of 83,682 cases, and 249 people remain in therapy.

Another 158 individuals were in observation in isolation for showing signs of having the virus. Or for testing positive without displaying symptoms.

China had primarily contained local transmission of the disease prior to the Urumqi outbreak and took swift action to control it.

The city has cut subway, bus, bus and taxi service closed a few communities, imposed travel restrictions, and ordered widespread testing.

Social controls are already tight across the Xinjiang region — of that Urumqi is the capital — as part of what Beijing calls a campaign to curtail terrorism and religious extremism.

Rights groups and foreign governments have accused China of widespread human rights abuses against the region’s Uighurs and other Muslim minority classes.

Meanwhile, Beijing has gone 14 days with no case of local transmission. And town authorities on Sunday said they were downgrading the emergency response level from 2 to three.

The move is largely symbolic. With measures including compulsory social distancing, fever checks, and 14-day quarantines for passengers arriving from overseas remaining in place.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong has witnessed a spike in cases, with over 100 reported Sunday. That has prompted the semi-autonomous southern Chinese town to reimpose measures.

Such as closing indoor amusement venues and public libraries. And imposing additional quarantine measures on travelers coming from seven states. Where the chance of infection is considered particularly high, including South Africa.

