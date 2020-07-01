- Advertisement -

coronavirus cases continues to rise in the USA, as states relax restrictions and reopen their economies.

coronavirus cases

lorida put new COVID-19 records in a matter of days, exceeding the previous highs from May.

Sixteen friends who went out to an opened pub were all infected, as were other patrons who were visiting at precisely the exact same moment.

The novel coronavirus disease won’t just vanish when the curve was flattened, providing that ever happens. China and New Zealand are the best examples of this.

The former is now dealing with a serious epidemic in Beijing which came from nowhere, while New Zealand lately announced that it’d no longer COVID-19 instances ,

but two brand new imports from Europe just arrived.

Other areas that have surfaced lately watched a surge in new scenarios, and Florida is just one such example.

The state set two records in a few days, registering 2,581 cases on Friday and 2,783 instances on Tuesday. People might be relaxing earlier than they need to,

ditching some of the protections which could keep them secure, including social distancing and face masks.

That’s why a group of 16 friends who travelled out to some recently reopened bar got infected.

Social distancing at a closed setting such as a bar is much tougher, and sporting a mask doesn’t make much sense while carbonated drinks.

“we would like to increase awareness and get ahead of this,” Kat Layton, one of those 16, told CNN’s, Chris Cuomo.

“We want to tell people it’s not prepared for what we thought it had been prepared for, it is too soon.”

“Standing there in front of these folks, we knew we were pushing it,”

The group was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the crowded pub where nobody was wearing masks.

virus has been”out of sightout of mind,” Erika Crisp said.

They heard from the mayor and governor that everything was excellent, and they didn’t know anyone who had the virus.

After a few days, they got sick. “Acquiring the text messages which my friends were merely boom, positive, boom, positive, flourish,

positive, back to back to back, it was overpowering,” Dara Sweat said.

Thankfully, none of them experienced acute symptoms, and only a few of these got flu-like manifestations of COVID-19.

The three friends said they are confident they were infecte in the pub,

meaning they have been messagedby strangers who also got sick after seeing the same establishment.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he has no intention of shutting the state again regardless of the record number of cases.

“No, we are not shutting down, you know, we’re going to proceed,” he explained

“We’re going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. You know, we are likely to urge, continue to inform, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distancing, prevent audiences.”