Coronavirus attacks the entire body

By- Ritu Verma
The world has been fighting the novel coronavirus for at least seven months. And we have had plenty of time to learn that COVID-19 is nothing like the flu. Even though some people still dismiss it as such.

It is highly contagious, and its mortality rate is higher than flu. It can not be treated as effectively as the flu.And the drugs we take to treat flu symptoms are not enough to take care of COVID-19.

The complications are also much worse than the flu, and many people who’ve endured the infections will need months to recover truly.

Thats’s since the virus does not just damage the lungs and potentially destroy them. This clarifies the garden variety of symptoms which can be associated with COVID-19.And why many of these are not specific to the disease.

For example, we learned at the initial months of the European and American outbreaks that some folks can exhibit stroke and heart attack symptoms that are actually brought on by COVID-19.

A brand new research provides an exhaustive list of medical ailments secondary to COVID-19. That should make it obvious to anyone that the illness is nothing similar to the flu. And that the virus can cause additional wellness issues, including life-threatening complications

Doctors in the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City that has been dealing with the disease for months printed a research in Nature a few days ago.

The paper details all of the extrapulmonary health problems that could arise after contracting COVID-19, complete with management suggestions.

The job is incredibly comprehensive, and it’s the type of scientific work that COVID-19 skeptics need to inspect.

Prospective patients need to understand how dangerous the virus may be for the entire body, not just the lungs.

The virus can bind to ACE2 receptors anywhere it finds them, not just the upper and lowers respiratory tracts.

The respiratory complications might be the most common. As shortness of breath can easily escalate, and patients can end up on oxygen therapy and venting.

Fewer people die now than in previous months later going on respiratory machines, but the death toll remains important.

It’ll clot the blood, inducing strokes and heart attacks, and possibly make it more challenging to breathe.

It is not just that the lung tissue has been destroyed as the virus reproduces.So the gas flow is not possible.

But if the blood clots in tiny vessels, then there won’t be any gas flow in the areas of the lungs which aren’t affected by the virus.

The immune response also plays a massive role in recovery. It may neutralize the virus and kill the infected cells.

But the immune reaction can go into overdrive and attack healthy tissue in the process. Other organs could be directly impacted when this happens.

“Beyond the life threatening pulmonary complications of SARS-CoV-2, the prevalent organ-specific manifestations of COVID-19 are being appreciated,” the investigators wrote.

Ritu Verma

