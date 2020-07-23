Coronavirus attacks the entire body, not just the lungs

- Advertisement -

The novel coronavirus symptoms are so varied and unusual because the pathogen can affect various organs, not just the lungs, which is the primary target for SARS-CoV-2.

A new study explains in great detail how the coronavirus attacks the entire body, listing the organ-specific manifestations as well as courses of action.

The study provides ample information about the severity of COVID-19, which should satisfy the curiosity of anyone to better understand COVID-19, including past, current, and future patients.

It can also offer guidance to inexperienced physicians who haven’t had to deal with significant outbreaks in their communities.

The world has been battling the novel coronavirus for more than seven months and we’ve had plenty of time to learn that is nothing like the flu.

It’s highly infectious and its mortality rate is higher than influenza.

It can’t be treated as effectively as the flu and the drugs we take to treat flu symptoms aren’t enough to treat COVID-19.

SARS-CoV-2 can impact several other organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, gastrointestinal organs, liver, and skin.

A brand new study provides an exhaustive list of medical conditions secondary to COVID-19 that makes clear that the illness is nothing like the flu and virus can trigger additional health issues, including life-threatening complications.