Antibodies might also fuel coronavirus reinfection, says a perplexing concept.

Coronavirus antibodies are a hot subject

As an increasing number of studies look at COVID-19 immunity, and how it can be attained with the assistance of vaccines and other drugs.

A team of researchers published a concept in BMG Global Health that suggests antibodies may also play a negative role in COVID-19 via an immunological mechanism called Antibody-Dependent-Enhancement which may result in severe COVID-19 cases

Nonetheless, the truth is that COVID-19 spreads faster, it may infect everyone under the ideal state, and it is much more challenging to shake for individuals who fit in particular at-risk categories.

Contrary to other contagious pathogens, we have no specific drugs to neutralize the virus and reduce life-threatening complications

That’s something else that’s unlike the influenza.

We are going to have to keep washing our hands as often as possible, steer clear of others for as long as possible, and wear face masks for a while.

All these are our only weapons from COVID-19 while we wait patiently for drug research to be finalized.

Other researchers are analyzing existing meds to find out whether any of them can be turned into effective COVID-19 treatments.

The point of most of these drugs would be to assist the body gain immunity to the virus and get rid of the infection.

However, a startling theory tells us that the very thing a number of those drugs are attempting to obtain may be a risk factor for a more serious COVID-19 situation upon reinfection.

Vaccines will instruct the body to make the same neutralizing antibodies that COVID-19 survivors have grown while fighting the disease.

Monoclonal antibodies will lend the entire body powerful antibodies that can protect against infection and neutralize the coronavirus if it is already multiplying within the organism..

The immune system can still remember the virus

and also recreate fresh batches of antibodies upon contact. Researchers point out that other studies have confirmed that”non-neutralizing.

The same goes for Dengue fever and West Nile. The researchers are not providing any signs of ADE in COVID-19. It’s all based on what could occur in several other infectious diseases. Actual research does reveal that plasma in COVID-19 survivors works on individuals who can mount a similar immune response.

Monoclonal antibody therapy

Monoclonal antibody therapy would work similarly. Separately, other research on animals proved that COVID-19 survivors develop antibodies that may block a secondary infection.

