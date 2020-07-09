Home Corona Coronavirus aerial transmission is clear
By- Nitu Jha
Coronavirus aerial transmission is clear.

239 researchers stated recently, urging the World Health Organization to admit the threat.

The company said in response that there is”emerging signs” that the virus may spread via the atmosphere, not only the droplets that result from coughing, sneezing, and talking.

But the WHO’s wording appears to suggest that it isn’t likely to modify its COVID-19 transmission guidelines to take into consideration measures that can reduce airborne spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) just acknowledged the increasing evidence that reveals the coronavirus is spreading via atmosphere.

The move came in response to an open letter in 239 scientists that advocated that the organization to admit the risk of COVID-19 spread in indoor settings which are poorly ventilated.

There’s growing evidence to support the idea that the droplets people eject when sneezing, coughing, or speaking can linger in the atmosphere and reach different people in the same area.

A report earlier this week from The New York Times clarified the WHO is unwilling to change its point of view coronavirus transmission.

as officials say droplets are the principal way COVID-19 spreads, and advocate for frequent handwashing for a means to decrease the risk.

The WHO responded to greater pressure from scientists and the media that covered their coronavirus aerial transmission asserts without really doing anything to alter its own guidelines for combating the pandemic.

 

The New York Times report did say that airborne transmission would have a lot of consequences for how health officials are fighting the outbreak.

Coronavirus aerial transmission is clear

as police could mandate changes that may mitigate the risk. Face masks could be required in all indoor spaces.

Changes to venting could also be enforced as a result.

We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this subject, as in the other areas regarding the Covid-19 virus and pandemic.

Therefore we believe we need to be offered to the proof and understand its implications concerning the modes of transmission and regarding the precautions that have to be taken,” said WHO Technical Lead for Infection Prevention and Control Dr Benedetta Alleganzi during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Maria Van Kerkove clarified that many of the signatories of the letter are all engineers,”which adds to developing knowledge about the significance of venting, which we believe is quite important.

” Van Kerkove is an infectious disease epidemiologist with the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program.

“We’ve looked at fomites. We have looked at mother to child. We’ve looked at an animal to individual, of course as well.”

“All these are fields of study that are growing and for that there is some evidence emerging however isn’t definitive,” Alleganzi explained.

“And therefore, the possibility of airborne transmission in general settings, particularly specifically conditions populated, closed, poorly ventilated settings which were described cannot be ruled out.

However, the evidence has to be gathered and interpreted.”The WHO has no fresh

 

COVID-19 guidelines to declare at this moment

 

The WHO has no fresh COVID-19 guidelines to declare at this moment.

but the agency is working on a scientific brief summarizing the understanding of coronavirus transmission.

The newspaper should be published in the coming weeks, per CNN.

But the WHO seems to be immune to implementing any meaningful change shortly.

taking into consideration the way it worded its remarks about airborne transmission.

The WHO last upgraded its coronavirus advice to the General Public on June 4th.

along with the materials do not detail the possibility of contracting COVID-19 from the air

 

