Connor stated she constructed the zoo to bring a few much-needed happiness to her community, and people seem to love it

By- Nitu Jha
Connor stated she constructed the zoo to bring a few much-needed happiness to her community, and people seem to love it.

Connor stated she constructed the zoo

What did you do with your coronavirus stimulus check?

Perhaps you paid some bills or stocked up on food. Maybe you stuck it in savings (such as that I must have done),

or treated yourself to a significant order to pull you from this lockdown funk.

Anything you did with all the money, you didn’t spend it wisely as 86-year-old Nancy Connor.

Connor, who resides in Pawtucket, Rhode Island,

used her check to deliver some much-needed pleasure to the world and flipped into her entire front yard into a stuffed animal”zoo.”

It’s probably the best thing you are likely to see now.

As neighborhood NBC affiliate WJAR accounts ,

the 86-year-old has an entire menagerie of fluffy wildlife prepared for a visit from anyone who wants to stop by.

There’s a lion, tiger, giraffe, zebra, and a lot of other adorable stuff animals only hanging out and bringing smiles to passersby.

As for the nation’s present state, with that the lockdown and social distancing and health crisis

, Connor is taking things in stride and offering some perspective

“I moved through World War II, which was demanding, but it’s nothing like what is happening today. I’m handicapped.

She’s correct, and her neighbors and many others seem to appreciate what she is done with her place.

Having a makeshift sign welcoming everybody to the zoo, her yard has become quite the attraction.

“A lot of many they come every day,” Connor said. “They come by, they walk and point, and the children smile.

It’s worth all the effort I’ve put into it because everybody seems happy that comes by.”

The zoo will remain”open” through October,

Connor says, but it might grow considerably between now and then.

She’s currently accepting donations in the form of stuffed creatures added to the collection,

giving folks a reason to stop by and see what new animals have appear routinely.

With talk of a second stimulation check possibly on the horizon,

we could only imagine how many more animals may find houses in Connor’s front lawn.

The grass is already looking somewhat crowd

but there is still room for at least a few more stuffed beasts.

Nitu Jha

