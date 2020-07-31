Cobra kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Cobra Kai will live to fight another day. The YouTube Premium series that picks up after the movie Karate Kid includes a new home for Season 3 and any potential future installments. The new season will debut on Netflix. Additionally, the first two seasons of the show are also accessible in the service that is streaming afterward in 2020.

The news comes following a record that Sony was seeking to find the Karate Kid sequel series a new residence. At the time, it was stated YouTube Premium was willing to air Season 3 but wouldn’t order any additional episodes. The show has a brand new life on Netflix.

“The allure of this Karate Kid saga is classic, and Cobra Kai picks up where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of original series Brian Wright said in a statement. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and can be a great deal of fun. We can not wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world”

Now, at long last, fans of this show will find out exactly what happens following the Season 2 cliffhanger. We spoke to star Xolo Maridueña about that epic end back when it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 together with the cast at Comic-Con last year. Finally, however, we are considerably closer to seeing how the story will unfold–and what’s going to send Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time since Karate Kid 2.

With the entire third season already filmed wait to discover when Netflix plans to debut the new episodes. Thus far the service has stated is it will follow the accession of 2 and Season 1. Meanwhile, among the brand new arrivals around Netflix in July are the Karate Kid films –and they are coming later this week.