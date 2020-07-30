Clorox hand sanitizer stronger than Purell is in stock at Amazon

- Advertisement -

Clorox hand sanitizer is available in limited supply and it will almost certainly sell out soon.

Believe it or not, there is actually a lot of Purell in stock right now at Amazon

— but there are two big problems with it.

First, listings like these will inevitably sell out very quickly.

And second, demand for Purell is so high that prices are still inflated.

For example, individual bottles of Purell are about $10 each with shipping, which is crazy.

The best deals are actually on large

33.8-ounce Purell hand sanitizer refills and

tabletop kits with 2 liters of Purell,

both of which have a per-ounce price of less than $1

— that’s pretty much unheard of these days.

Pick up a few while they’re in stock,

so you can refill all the pump bottles and squeeze bottles you have and save a ton of money.

If you want the perfect pocket-size Purell bottles,

24-packs of military-spec Purell bottles are back in stock if you hurry.

You should also pick up some best-selling

3-ply face masks and MagiCare KN95 face masks while you’re at it.

They’re both on sale today at all-time low prices, and MagiCare masks are under $1 each for the first time ever!

On top of all that though,

there’s one more option you should consider as you look to stock up on essentials that help prevent coronavirus infections.

Did you know that Clorox makes hand sanitizer?

That’s right, the company best-known for making every type of bleach and spray cleaner you can imagine also cooks up hand sanitizer,

and it’s obviously among the best sanitizer out there.

In fact, at 71%, it even has a slightly higher alcohol content than Purell!

It’s made right here in the USA and there are not one but two listings in stock right now for nice big 33.8-ounce bottles of Clorox hand sanitizer.

You can also pick up 16.9-ounce bottles of Clorox hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon for $17.73 each.

These bottles were designed for use in a touchless dispenser,

but you can easily pop open the twist top and use these large bottles to refill any hand sanitizer bottles you already have.

On top of that,

you can check out the reviews to see that one handy buyer actually just screwed on a spray top to use Clorox hand sanitizer right out of the bottle.

In either case, you’ll be getting some of the best hand sanitizer out there for much less than you’ll pay for Purell right now.

We expect these to sell out quickly though, so get in on the action while you still have time.