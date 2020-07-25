- Advertisement -

Climbing almost to the very top of the week’s list of the most-watched shows on Netflix is a beautiful new Netflix first, Warrior Nun.

The show will easily appeal to fans of string-like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Warrior Nun focuses on a 19-year-old girl who wakes up in a morgue and becomes a part of an ancient order fighting demons on Earth.

The full collection of the most-watched reveals on Netflix now comes from the streaming search engine service Reelgood.

Actress Alba Baptista is excellent as”Ava” at Warrior Nun, about which Netflix’s official description reads as follows: “Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a fresh lease on life along with a divine artifact embedded in her back. She finds she is currently a part of an ancient order that’s been tasked with combating allies on Earth, and powerful forces representing both paradise and hell desire to find and control her.”

The series debuted on Netflix earlier this month, and it very nearly dislodged a German-language drama (Dark, which we have written about previously here) from the top spot this week. Give it a try for those who need something fresh to add to your Netflix queue or check the Top 10 list below of everything else out, which the customers of Reelgood see the most on Netflix.

The Netflix show by Reelgood users, for the week of July 9-15:

Dark

Warrior Nun

Stateless

The Sinner

Unsolved Mysteries

The Purchase

Lenox Hill

The Baby-Sitters Club

Better Phone Saul

Breaking Bad