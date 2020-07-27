‘Chucky’ TV series trailer teases return of the killer doll

- Advertisement -

The primary teaser for the new Chucky TV series has dropped, which hints on the return of the killer doll.

Chucky comes from creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca, with Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly each returning to the franchise.

The brand new trailer, which Mancini shared on his Instagram final week, teases Chucky showing in silhouette down the aisle of a grocery store.

“AN EVIL TOO GREAT TO PLAY ON JUST ONE NETWORK!” Mancini captioned the clip.

The brand new present arrives on USA Community and Syfy in 2021, and the synopsis teases loads of horrors forward. “After a classic Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American city is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders start to show the city’s hypocrisies and secrets and techniques,” it reads.

“In the meantime, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s previous threatens to show the reality behind the killings, in addition to the demon doll’s untold origins, as a seemingly peculiar youngster who someway turned this infamous monster.”

Chucky was seen final 12 months in reboot Youngster’s Play, which NME described in our four-star review” as not a sequel, not fairly a remake.“It’s greatest to consider this model of Youngster’s Play, the enduring – and controversial – 1988 horror a few murderous doll as a reimagining.

“The place the unique was immediately impressed by the craze for Cabbage Patch Youngsters – hideous, dough-faced rag dolls that seemed like a toddler in anaphylactic shock – this model reinvents the plastic psychopath Chucky for the age of The Web Of Issues – right here, he’s an ultra-connected house help device-cum-plaything-cum-serial-killer, an evil Alexa in dungarees.”

The movie additionally received the seal of approval from Snoop Dogg, who gave a quickfire review filled with puns and quips.