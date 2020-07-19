Chrisley Knows Best Season 8: Release Date What’s In-Store?

- Advertisement -

Due to the popularity, the season Chrisley Knows Best’ must watch the day’s light, from Todd and Julie Chrisley, despite several counts of fraud and tax evasion allegations. Season 8 premiered on July 9, 2020, and the show has begun rolling the play. Savannah debuts her new haircut facing her people. Not only that, but her wedding is also called off by Savannah to Nic Kerdiles. In the episode, Todd gets jealous when his wife makes a new friend. Check out the recap for more. Curious to know the details Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 3, we have got you covered.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date: When Can it Premiere?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 3 is supposed to release on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET on USA Network.

The upcoming episode is titled’Roller Skates And Senior Dates.’ In the event, we can anticipate Savannah to exercise the duty of a. She might go out of her way to help Chloe with learning how. On the other hand, his grandmother Faye and Chase might help Frances in finding a romantic partner.

Where to See Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

New episodes of Chrisley Knows’ will drop every Thursday night at the time slot. To catch up on the events, subscribe to the USA Network. Otherwise, you can also see the show online on the official site of USA Network. If you don’t possess an active cable subscription, you can resort to the multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the services are DirecTV Fubo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for lease on Amazon Prime Video.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 2 Recap:

The episode is packed that we all have come to appreciate. It seems like the edgy brand new haircut of Savannah is gradually growing Todd, on her dad. I mean, he does not comment much on it, so that says something. Instead, his whole focus is put by Todd on Julie’s badminton teacher. Julie was taking badminton courses from an instructor. Todd gets envious of the friendship, and it is pretty evident by Todd’s expressions that he doesn’t approve of it.

The highlight of this episode is when Grayson sneaks out to attend a party, and things do not go as planned. Grayson calls his brother Chase to pick him up, and while he is sneaking back into his area, Todd and Julie catch the duo. On being found, Grayson says he wasn’t having fun at the party since they were doing things they should not be doing. Chase intervenes and asks Todd to go easy when Todd tells Grayson that he’s seated till he turns 18.

Chase shows that he broke a lot of rules when he was a child. He admits to stealing all Todd’s car as a kid, adding that Savannah helped him sneak out of the house. Shocked by the revelations, Todd exclaims, “Grayson’s a great kid. He is an amazing kid. He’s the love of my life today that I know Savannah’s a car thief, I adore Grayson more than I do her.” Yeah, I suppose most of us know the real reason Savannah is not the favorite child.