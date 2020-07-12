Chrisley Knows Best Season 8: Premiere? Release Date, Cast, Plot When will it premiere?

- Advertisement -

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is a television show that premiered on and aired on the USA Network. It’s founded on a real estate mogul from Georgia Todd Chrisley, along with his loved ones. Since its premiere, the real drama has evolved to be a staple over the channel and has led’Based on Chrisley’ and growing Up Chrisley’.

The immensely popular title was lauded by critics saying that the Chrisley household can be quite fun and that it is the reality tv show because the likes honey Boo Boo’. Due to its popularity, it has spanned seven seasons. So, when will ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 8 premiere? Let us find out.

Chrisley Knows Greatest Season 8 Release Date:

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 7 premiered on May 28, 2019, on USA Network. After airing for 26 episodes, it wrapped up on November 21, 2019. By broadcasting a promo video, which directed in 2020, the show made a reveal. USA Network has now announced the launch date. ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 8 will launch on July 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET.

Chrisley Knows Greatest Season 8 Cast

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ revolves around the Chrisley household, directed by the manufacturer, entrepreneur, investor, and significant property mogul, Todd Christley, the clan’s patriarch. His son is named Chase (a man that has many get-quickly-rich programs ) and his current wife is the food enthusiast, Julie Chrisley.

We also possess Savannah and Grayson, the couple’s other two kids. Chloe Chrisley is the youngest part of the cast and Todd’s granddaughter. Chloe is Kylie’s (Todd’s oldest son from his ex-wife) daughter. Besides, we see Todd’s mother, Faye Chrisley, who appears to love gambling. There are looks from Nic the fiance, with of Savannah. In season 8, the lead cast members all will be returning to the show.

What Can Chrisley Knows Greatest Season 8 be Concerning?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ revolves around the Chrisley family, their intrigue and complicated relationship dynamics, their offbeat hijinks, and ultimately, a celebration of their own unique, bizarre way of being themselves. Season 8 gets more chaotic with Savannah pressing about her plans to wed Nic. Todd struggles to let go of his dream wedding while is tired of being treated like a kid. Chloe is learning how to manipulate Todd. On the other hand, Julie badminton teacher makes Todd a bit envious. Nanny Faye explores the world of speed dating.